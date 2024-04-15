"My heart was pounding out of my chest": Caitlin Clark reveals getting cold feet ahead of 'SNL' debut roasting Michael Che on live TV

Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark has been having the time of her life in New York ahead of Monday night's WNBA draft. She won the 2024 Wooden Award on Friday, was featured in commercials and even made an appearance on live TV.

Clark's cameo on the most recent edition of "Saturday Night Live," appearing on the "Weekend Update" segment, has set social media alight. While being interviewed by "Today" show correspondent Stephanie Gosk, Clark spoke about her appearance and how she felt more nervous about it than the Hawkeyes' national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

"It's not even close. My heart was pounding out of my chest, but I did all right," Clark said. "It was super cool and obviously to be a surprise guest, that's a bucket list item that not a lot of people get to do."

Expand Tweet

The "SNL" episode saw her confront comedian Michael Che, and the clip on YouTube has amassed more than 81,000 views in three hours on the show's channel.

Clark is expected to elevate women's basketball and continue bringing it more into the limelight. With the WNBA draft happening in less than eight hours, it will be exciting to see how things end up.

Also Read: "Reality is coming": 3x WNBA champ Diana Taurasi drops words of wisdom for $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark ahead of 2024 WNBA Draft

WNBA Draft: What time will Caitlin Clark be drafted?

The 2024 WNBA draft will take place tonight in Brooklyn, New York, and it is the first time in a long while that the league has sold tickets to the draft, which sold out in 15 minutes. The draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. If you are not there in person, you can watch it on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you do not have access to television tonight, it is also going to be streaming on the ESPN app, YouTube TV and fuboTV. There are a lot of exciting players in this year's draft class, which is more than just Caitlin Clark, so it will be interesting to see where they wind up.

Also Read: $3.1 million Caitlin Clark breaks Kelsey Plum's all-time single-season D1 record after sensational win over West Virginia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback