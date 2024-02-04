Caitlin Clark has been a high achiever ever since she started playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program.

Now in her final season with the Hawkeyes, Clark has scored a total of 3424 points so far. On Wednesday, Clark scored 35 points in her team's 110-74 victory over Northeastern.

Those 35 points made her the 2nd highest scorer in history at this level and only 103 points away from the all-time record set by Kelsey Plum.

Plum was recently asked about how she felt knowing that her record is likely to be broken by Clark real soon.

“I’m actually very grateful to pass that baton. I’m very happy for her,”

Plum has been in Clark's shoes, so she knows exactly how it feels. In 2016, the now 29-year-old broke the record set by Missouri State's Jackie Stilles who had held the record for 15 years.

However, Plum has also revealed that gaining the record was a “low point” in her career, as the media solely focused on this part, rather than her all-round game as a player.

“It felt like a lot of pressure, and my identity was kind of caught up in that record. I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that [Clark] is not just a basketball player but a young woman who has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace, but there’s a lot to handle there.”

What is Kelsey Plum doing now?

Kelsey Plum broke the women's point-scoring record in her final year playing for the Washington Huskies women's basketball program.

She was a number one pick in the 2017 WNBA draft for the San Antonio Stars, but the team's performances left much to be desired. The Stars then relocated to Las Vegas to become the Aces, and Plum went on to have a good run.

Individually, she has made two WNBA All-Star Games and was MVP for the 2022 edition. She is also a two-time WNBA champion with the Aces, having won the championship in 2022 and 2023. Plum made a strong contribution in both these seasons.

