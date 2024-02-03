Where is College GameDay today, February 3? Schedule, location, cast & more explored

ESPN College GameDay will be aired from the Dean E. Smith Center today. It will be before the Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels rivalry game. This matchup is by far the most frequent matchup this show airs from (20th time). But what should we expect, and what other games are going on?

Where is College GameDay?

ESPN's College GameDay show will be aired from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This exciting game will be down to wire between these highly-ranked programs.

It will be interesting to see what the show's cast thinks about this game and all the action around the country.

College GameDay cast

The College GameDay cast will feature Rece Davis, Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas, Christine Williamson, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams. This will be their first appearance for the Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels game since Mar. 4, 2023.

Top college basketball games today

There are a lot of interesting and exciting college basketball games on today's slate. Below are a few of the more noteworthy ones that will be broadcast on one of the ESPN channels:

Texas vs. 25 TCU 2 p.m. on ESPN2

4 Houston vs. 8 Kansas 4 p.m. on ESPN

7 Duke vs. 3 North Carolina 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

12 Iowa State vs. 18 Baylor 8 p.m. on ESPN2

5 Tennessee vs. 10 Kentucky 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

NCAA men's basketball schedule today

The NCAA men's basketball schedule will see some of the premier teams in the country battle it out.

At 2 p.m.: (9) Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Georgetown Hoyas

At 2 p.m.: Texas Longhorns vs. (25) TCU Horned Frogs

At 3:30 p.m.: (17) Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs

At 4 p.m.: (4) Houston Cougars vs. (8) Kansas Jayhawks

At 8 p.m.: (12) Iowa State Cyclones vs. (18) Baylor Bears

