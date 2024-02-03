Kentucky vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Rupp Arena will host a pivotal Southeastern Conference showdown between two top teams in college basketball as the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats battle it out on Saturday night. The game will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The Volunteers (15-5, 5-2 SEC) will want to bounce back after a 63-59 home loss on Tuesday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats (15-5, 5-3) are also coming off a defeat as they fell at home in overtime to the Florida Gators 94-91 on Wednesday.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Tennessee Volunteers -1.5 (-115) Over 159.5 (-105) -130 Kentucky Wildcats +1.5 (-105) Under 159.5 (-115) +110

Tennessee vs. Kentucky head-to-head

These programs are no strangers to one another, as Saturday night marks the 238th time they will battle it out on the hardwood. Kentucky has dominated the series as it holds a 160-77 record against Tennessee, including the previous two meetings.

The most recent game was last season as they played in Lexington, where Kentucky picked up a 66-54 home victory on Feb. 18, 2023.

Where to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky

This battle between the two top 10 programs will be on linear television as well as streaming. It will be airing exclusively on ESPN on TV. Fans can also watch the game on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky crucial injuries

Tennessee

No injuries to report

Kentucky

Guard D.J. Wagner: Ankle (Questionable)

Guard Justin Edwards: Knee (Questionable)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Best picks and prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers have been playing extremely well, and as the healthier team, they should be able to win this game. They have been the better defensive team this season, allowing 65.9 points per game, compared to the Kentucky Wildcats, who give up 77.2 points per game.

The injuries to D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards could be massive, and if both players are ruled out, that is 19.7 ppg that the Wildcats will need to produce somewhere else. That puts more pressure on guys like guards Antonio Reeves and Rob Dillingham to make up for that lost scoring.

All in all, go with the Tennessee Volunteers to remain hot and win on the road.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers ML (-130)

