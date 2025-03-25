Adou Thiero injury update: John Calipari reveals major update on Arkansas star's health ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

The Arkansas Razorbacks are getting healthy at the perfect time, as Adou Thiero is expected to play this Thursday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their Sweet 16 matchup.

On “The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Arkansas coach John Calipari gave a live update on the junior forward, who has been nursing a knee injury and hasn’t played since a Feb. 22 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

“Adou Thiero is available. He is available. Now, I play Boogie (Fland), who is available, 15, 18 minutes, but he helped us win the game. He made the steal, he made the plays, he made the assists, Calipari said.

“Now, Adou is a different deal because we need his toughness and his athleticism. The most he’ll play, 12 minutes, maybe 15. ... But you gotta prepare now, because we are a different team.”

Adou Thiero leads the team with 15.6 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Even if his time on the court is limited, his size and skill give opponents something else to think about.

As Calipari said, Thiero will be the second player returning to action in the tournament. Boogie Fland missed 15 games with a thumb injury before coming back against Kansas in the first round. In 44 minutes during two tournament games, Fland has totaled 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and four crucial steals for the Hogs.

The 10th-seeded Razorbacks will face third-seeded Texas Tech with a spot in the regional final on the line this Thursday night.

What will Adou Thiero’s role be against Texas Tech?

After missing more than a month with a knee injury, Adou Thiero’s role might not be as active as it was before the injury. After all, the Hogs went 5-2 without Thiero, and Trevon Brazile has been an efficient replacement.

Coach Cal gave an update on what the injured forward’s role could be like beginning Thursday.

“(Fland) came in and said, ‘I don’t want to hurt this team. You just tell me how you want me to play ‘cause we are playing good,’" Calipari said.

"And I said, ‘Listen, you are gonna play off the ball, instead of on the ball, make plays. And I need you to defend and come up with steals. I don’t know how much you’ll play, but be ready.’’ I’ll have the same talk with Adou.”

Brazile should start and see the majority of playing time for the Razorbacks, but having Adou back gives the team more depth and added size to what could be a difficult matchup inside, as Texas Tech has a strong frontcourt with JT Toppin and Darrion Williams leading the way.

Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 18.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, while Williams averages 14.7 ppg and 5.4 pg.

