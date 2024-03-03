"LeBron James wants Bronny to be his own man": Adrian Wojnarowski makes bold statement for Bronny James' pro career

Bronny James has struggled to play well throughout his freshman year with the USC Trojans. The guard has failed to find an entity so far in his collegiate career that has tanked his NBA Draft stock.

Previously, Bronny was expected to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but ESPN recently snubbed him from its recent mock Draft.

Many have blamed LeBron James for putting too much pressure on his son Bronny James to be an NBA player. As a result, the 19-year-old has succumbed to the pressure of being a star player right off the bat. However, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has seemingly changed his stance on expectations from Bronny.

LeBron James wants Bronny to be his own man

There have been a plethora of instances where LeBron James has expressed his dream of sharing the court with his eldest son, Bronny James.

But upon seeing the flak that Bronny has received from fans, James has seemingly backtracked on his comments, as revealed by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski following a conversation with super agent Rich Paul.

"The idea that he need to play with LeBron James, be on the same roster, play with him on the Lakers... if it organically happens, LeBron would be head over heels excited to play with Bronny," Wojnarowski said.

Expand Tweet

The veteran NBA insider shared more about Rich Paul and LeBron James' plan for Bronny James.

"LeBron wants Bronny to be his own man," Wojnarowski added. "It will certainly be something as we get further into the spring and he's got a decision to make."

As per Wojnarowski's report, LeBron James is content with Bronny James carving his own destiny.

It comes as a sigh of relief for Bronny James, who was previously touted as better than some NBA players even before making it to the league by his father.

Also Read: Bronny James NBA Draft: List of 4 teams reportedly interested in USC guard as LeBron James trade rumors heat up for 2024

Will Bronny James get to the NBA?

With the pressure of declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft seemingly lifted off, fans will still wonder whether Bronny James has the potential to be an NBA player.

Sure, Bronny may not declare for the draft this spring, but he is still projected to be a second-round draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

To be honest, Bronny is currently not on the level to be an NBA player. He has averaged just 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Trojans.

If he decides to return for his sophomore year, then things could be different, but for now, Bronny will most likely go undrafted even if he declares for the 2024 NBA Draft.