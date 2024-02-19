Bronny James NBA Draft: List of 4 teams reportedly interested in USC guard as LeBron James trade rumors heat up for 2024 

Looking ahead to the NBA draft, USC guard Bronny James has quite a following despite a tough season in which he is averaging just 5.7 ppg. It's not hard to figure out. Bronny's father, LeBron James, has repeatedly indicated that he wants to play on the same team as his son. This strongly suggests, given LeBron's age, that whoever gets Bronny in the NBA draft will also land LeBron.

That's not to say Bronny James isn't a prospect in his own right. Despite the tough season — which largely stems from an off-season cardiac issue — Bronny can hoop.

A McDonald's All-American, James might be getting NBA draft consideration even if his dad was just another random person. But of course, LeBron isn't just a random person. Here are four teams linked to Bronny as per NBA insider Shams Charania (and thus, LeBron).

Bronny James NBA Draft projection: Four teams intrested in the USC star

#1. Los Angeles Lakers

This is the simplest scenario in play. The Lakers have had LeBron for six seasons now. 'King James' broke the NBA career scoring record as a Laker. If the Lakers can draft or sign Bronny, then they can keep LeBron for the balance of his career.

This probably looked less likely should Bronny be, say, an NBA draft lottery pick. The farther Bronny falls in the Draft, the better for the Lakers. If the Lakers only have to use a second-round pick or even sign Bronny as a free agent, it doesn't interfere with their ability to use their first-round pick to draft another player of need.

#2. Miami Heat

Shams Charania drew headlines on The Pat McAfee Show by suggesting that Pat Riley and the Heat have their sights on Bronny. Of course, LeBron has a history in Miami, having played there for four seasons and winning a pair of NBA titles.

The Heat have a talented nucleus of stars, and adding LeBron could get the franchise back into contention for another NBA title. Meanwhile, Bronny could work his way into more playing time and a shot at a significant role after his father's retirement. This one does make sense.

#3. Cleveland Cavaliers

Well, if the other two teams for which James won titles would like to bring him back, how much more so would Cleveland? Allowing LeBron to finish his career where he started would make tremendous sense, and also help Bronny be close to home as he looks to develop his own game.

There was a time when this would have been unthinkable. But then, LeBron returned to Cleveland once and won a title. The Cavs are better than they've been since he left, and he could finish off any unfinished business while helping his son write the first chapters of his career. Bronny and Bron, back in Cleveland? Maybe.

#4. Toronto Raptors

This one feels like more of a wildcard, but rumors have surrounded the Raptors. For Bronny, it would be a chance to start his own narrative rather than following back into prior chapters of his father's career. That could be significant.

Where do you think Bronny James will end up in the NBA draft? Will he go pro this year or wait? Let's hear your thoughts in our comment section below.