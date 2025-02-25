Adrian Wojnarowski set to auction iconic “Woj Bombs” iPhones, NBA draft credentials and more to raise NIL money for St. Bonaventure

Adrian Wojnarowski's Woj Bombs are a thing of the past, but the retired journalist is using the legacy of his league-altering updates to raise capital for the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program. He shared a picture of himself holding the iPhones he used to post some of the biggest news in the NBA on his Instagram on Monday.

Wojnarowski added that fans can bid on them on Put A Bounty's website to take them home. His draft credentials, all-star credentials and ESPN ID are also up for grabs. Fans can also offer bids to get on a video call or to have dinner with Wojnarowski. The bidding window will be open until the weekend.

"BREAKING: Woj Bombs are history, but now you can be a part of them. Own the iPhones I used to report the biggest stories in basketball. Use the link in @dapsbounty bio to bid on my original iPhones, NBA Draft credentials, dinner with me and more to help support St. Bonaventure NIL," the post read.

Adrian Wojnarowski's move is a huge step since his wife, Amy, referred to the former journalist's phone as the fifth member of the family.

Currently, the lowest-bid item is Wojnarowski's "2023 NBA-All-Star Credential," at $150. The "2023 NBA Draft Credential (Wemby Draft)" and "iPhone Used to Break NBA Suspending Season (COVID)" top the list at $750 each.

Why did Adrian Wojnarowski retire from ESPN?

Adrian Wojnarowski exited ESPN in September 2024 to join his alma mater St. Bonaventure Bonnies as their general manager. He had been one of the active fundraisers for the school while serving NBA fans.

Even though Wojnarowski called his role at ESPN his "dream job," he did not cite a definitive reason for his stepback at the time. He simply expressed a desire to slow down and spend more time doing what he preferred.

"I understand the commitment required in my role, and it's an investment that I'm no longer driven to make," he said. "Time isn't in endless supply, and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful."

However, in an exclusive with Chris Mannix released in December, Adrian Wojnarowski revealed his exit from the journalism world was triggered by a prostate cancer diagnosis earlier that year.

