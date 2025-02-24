Former NBA insider auctioning old iPhones that broke league-altering news

The life of an NBA insider can be taxing and strenuous, but few people did it better than Adrian Wojnarowski, also known as "Woj." Wojnarowski was considered one of the best in the business and was known for his hard work and diligence, always staying up to date with the latest basketball stories.

In September, Woj announced that he would be retiring from his position at ESPN and stepping away from sports journalism. Fans were bitterly disappointed to hear that there would be no more "Woj bombs" as the well-known media personality chose to transition into a role with St. Bonaventure University’s men's basketball program instead.

Wojnarowski is now back in the news with a report surfacing that he plans on selling some of his famous old iPhones (and other items). On Monday, he dropped a message to his 6.4 million followers on X announcing the news.

"BREAKING: Woj Bombs are history, but now you can be a part of them. Own the iPhones I used to report the biggest stories in basketball. Use link to bid on my original iPhones, NBA Draft credentials, dinner with me and more to help support @BonniesMBB NIL," Wojnarowski wrote.

Many of the NBA's biggest trades were announced through those phones, and there will be a handful of basketball aficionados and collectors interested in getting their hands on the devices. The funds will be used to support St. Bonaventure's NIL fund.

Wojnarowski graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1991 before pursuing a career in sports journalism. The basketball program reached the NCAA Final Four once in its history in 1970. The Bonnies' last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2021.

Adrian Wojnarowski wishes Shams Charania success in new NBA role with ESPN

Following Adrian Wojnarowski's retirement news, there was a major opening at ESPN in its NBA department. It came as no surprise that Shams Charania was offered the role. Charania, alongside Wojnarowski, has broken some of the league's biggest stories over the years and continues to be one of the most reliable insiders.

Following the news that Charania had accepted the position, Wojnarowski wished his former rival the best on his journey. Speaking on "The Jim Rome Show" in October, Wojnarowski made the following statement:

"I hope he has as fulfilling and as rewarding of a career as I've had. And I certainly wish that for him. He's right about the incredible group of colleagues that he's going to find at ESPN, the best of the best, incredible reporters, on-air talent … Wish him the best, and he’s got a great team around him at ESPN."

Shams Charania previously worked for The Athletic and FanDuel TV before signing with ESPN.

