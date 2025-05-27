After March Madness letdown, UNC's Hubert Davis gets boost for next season as 5-star prospect schedules Chapel Hill visit

Zephyrhills Christian Academy star Toni Bryant has booked an official campus visit with Hubert Davis' North Carolina Tar Heels. On Monday, TipTonEdits reported on X that as per On3 Recruits, Bryant has scheduled a visit to the Tar Heels' campus on Sept. 1.

The development comes after Bryant has done several campus visits along with receiving a plethora of offers from programs like the Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks. The young forward is a five-star recruit, ranked No. 12 among all prospects, per ESPN, in the high school class of 2026.

"5-star Toni Bryant has scheduled an official visit to North Carolina for September 1st, source tells @On3Recruits. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a top-15 ranked prospect in the 2026 class," TiptonEdits reported on X.

Bryant will boost coach Hubert Davis' Tar Heels in the 2026-27 campaign after UNC finished the 2024-25 season with a 71-64 first-round loss on March 21 to the Ole Miss Rebels in the NCAA national tournament.

Toni Bryant says that coach Hubert Davis has belief in him early on

Per his interview with Tar Heel Illustrated published on May 6, Toni Bryant detailed what went down in the recruitment process done by coach Hubert Davis and his coaching staff in giving an offer to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Zephyrhills, Florida, native discussed how he already feels like there's belief in him already early on with Davis and Co.

"They had been recruiting me, and they came to the gym a couple of times. Then one day, they came to one of my games, and I talked to one of their assistants, coach Sean (May). He is a good guy, solid. I think it was after my district championship game. We won, and I got a phone call from the head coach and he offered me a scholarship," Bryant was quoted as saying.

Bryant shared what went down between the phone call of him and coach Davis.

"He said he usually doesn’t do this because he hasn’t gotten out to see me by himself. He has heard a lot of good things about me. He has heard about the person I am, and the work I’ve put in. He said was offering me a full ride scholarship to the University of North Carolina. I was really excited about that, because that is obviously one of my biggest offers," he said.

"That was after a really good game that we had just played. That was really exciting news to hear from the head coach," Bryant added.

In the 2024-25 season, Hubert Davis' Tar Heels finished with an overall 23-14 record, including 13-7 in ACC play.

