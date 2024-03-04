After Taylor Swift, Kristin Juszczyk's magic hands weave Caitlin Clark vest for Iowa vs Ohio State blockbuster clash

As she aims to break records, Caitlin Clark is set to stun in Kristin Juszczyk's custom-designed vest when Iowa takes on Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes shooter joins the likes of Olympic legend Simone Biles and pop megastar Taylor Swift in receiving a custom signature jacket designed by the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. On Sunday, Clark is expected to don the coat after her final regular-season home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The vest features cutouts of Caitlin Clark's name and her jersey number 22 in white, black and yellow. The words "NCAA women's scoring leader" and "all-time Iowa leader in: points, assists, 3PM, FGM" are stitched diagonally. Kristin Juszczyk said the school-specific records were particularly added because they were important to the $3.1 million NIL-valued (per On3) player.

The fashion entrepreneur also said:

“I wish I could add all her awards on there, but you would need 700 jackets to fit all that. Which is incredible. It’s a special piece and I hope she loves it.”

“It's so special to me to be able to create, especially for a woman of her caliber,” Juszczyk said. “She's such a trailblazer in her league and it’s special to be able to see her selling out these arenas and breaking all these records. ... What a great way to be able to show her how much her fans love her and to be able to just represent herself through a piece of clothing."

The wife of the San Francisco 49ers fullback scored a licensing deal with the NFL after her customized Kansas City Chiefs jacket went viral. Billionaire pop star Taylor Swift wore the vest to the wild-card round game. Then she designed a coat for Simone Biles, which she wore to support her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

All of her pieces take approximately a full 40-hour workweek.

Caitlin Clark's resume continues to grow

The 22-year-old is now one of the most recognizable faces in college basketball. Caitlin Clark is now the leading scorer in women's college basketball, etching her name in college history. The milestone put her ahead of the Kansas great Lynette Woodard's mark of 3,649 points.

Not only does Caitlin Clark have the major women's college basketball scoring record, but she also boasts the NCAA women's basketball record, Iowa's program record and the Big Ten women's basketball record.

These records are impressive for a senior guard scoring 32.2 points per game. Soon, she will surpass Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record.

The No. 6 Hawkeyes play the No. 2 Buckeyes at 1 p.m. ET and will be shown live on FOX.