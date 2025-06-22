AJ Dybantsa, Carlos Boozer, Cameron Boozer, Sean Stewart and others react as former Team USA assistant joins the New Orleans Pelicans

Top NBA prospects like AJ Dybantsa and the Boozer twins shared their best wishes for the new Chief of Staff for the New Orleans Pelicans. Several former and current NBA players also reacted to the news.

Former Team USA assistant Jason Brown announced on Instagram that he will now be serving as the Chief of Staff to New Orleans Pelicans' coach Kellen Moore. In a heartfelt message, Brown wrote:

"I'm delighted to share that I am starting a new position as Chief of Staff to the Head Coach with the New Orleans Pelicans! I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank the Pelicans organization for their trust and belief in me. I'm excited to be a part of a team with such a rich culture and bright future.

"A truly heartfelt thank you to each individual who has supported me on this journey — friends, familynand mentors. The guidance and encouragement I've received over the years have been invaluable, and I would not be here without the support of my community. Looking forward to this next chapter in helping bring success to this organization. Let's go Pels!"

The moment was warmly received by many in the basketball circuit. The Boozer family congratulated Brown.

"Congrats 🎉🎉🎉," commented Carlos Boozer.

"YEAH JB," said Duke signee Cayden Boozer.

"👀👀," added Cameron Boozer, who has also signed with Duke.

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Arizona signee Koa Peat also shared their appreciation and best wishes.

"big time brudder !" said AJ Dybantsa.

"Congrats jb," wrote Koa Peat.

Sean Steward, the Ohio State Buckeyes forward, cheered on Brown as well:

"YESSIR JB!!!!"

AJ Dybantsa named in Team USA squad for 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup

AJ Dybantsa, who was the top 2025 prospect, has officially been named to Team USA’s 12-man roster for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup. The World Cup will be held from June 28 to July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The former U16 and U17 gold medalist will join top prospects like Tyran Stokes and Jasper Johnson in the team. Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd will serve as the coach.

Dybantsa and Co. are scheduled to face Australia, France and Cameroon in the group games on June 28, June 29, and July 1 respectively. Bracket play begins July 2.

Games will stream live on FIBA’s YouTube channel.

