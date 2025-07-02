AJ Dybantsa drops 1-word reaction after Koa Peat throws down insane dunk for Team USA at U19 World Cup 

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Arizona freshman Koa Peat are showcasing their talents at the FIBA U19 World Cup, representing Team USA. In the third group stage game against Cameron on Tuesday, the United States secured a resounding 129-70 victory, marking a perfect 3-0 start in the tournament.

The game featured a highlight-reel play when Peat delivered a powerful dunk over a defender. Next Gen Hoops posted a clip of the play on Instagram.

"Dunk so nice, we gotta see it thrice," the caption read.

Peat's teammate Dybantsa reposted the video on his Instagram story, reacting with a single word:

"Dawg."

Screenshot via Instagram (@aj.dybantsa/IG)

With the win, Team USA secured a spot in the knockout stage. They still have a game against Jordan left in group play before the single-elimination bracket.

AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, has been one of the best players on the court for the United States. Through three games, he is averaging 16.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. Against Cameron, he finished with 16 points and five rebounds, while Peat had 15 points and six rebounds.

BYU assistant coach sees something special in AJ Dybantsa's approach and attitude

AJ Dybantsa will bring a different mentality to BYU next season and the Cougars' assistant coach Will Voigt summed it up nicely, speaking with BYU Sports Nation on Monday.

"I think everybody realizes the talent that’s there. As a staff, obviously, we’re trying to harness and develop that in certain areas, but he already brings to the table a lot of special things," Voigt said of Dybantsa via Deseret.com. "So, to me, his competitive spirit has been really what I’ve been most impressed with.

"From day one, he’s come in, he’s worked hard, he’s played hard, he competes in everything that we’re doing. He’s brought a lot of maturity in that aspect that I wasn’t really prepared for," he added.

AJ Dybantsa's primary role will be to uplift Kevin Young's BYU team as it enters its third season in the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars tied for third in the league standings last season with a 14-6 record and went on to lose to Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

