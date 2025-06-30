$4.1 million BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa's dunk at FIBA U19 World Cup has hoops fans in awe: "Makes it look so easy"

AJ Dybantsa, the top prospect in the Class of 2025 and a BYU signee, is on the FIBA U19 World Cup roster. The five-star player gave an excellent performance against France on Sunday.

Next Gen Hoops shared a moment from the game through Instagram reels. In the short clip, Christopher Brown Jr. makes a clean pass to Dybantsa, who hangs off the rim. Dybantsa, who has a $4.1 million NIL valuation per On3, receives the pass and dunks.

Fans, impressed by the play, shared their appreciation for the five-star player.

"Makes it look so easy 😍!" said a user.

"HIM" said another user.

Comments on the post about Dybantsa's dunk

Other fans appreciated the pass from Brown.

"Crisp pass," read a comment.

"Details.. the pass is elite," said a fan.

"i cant even put into words how insanely beautiful this," wrote another fan.

AJ Dybantsa scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds in Team USA’s 108-77 win over France at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. The BYU freshman shot 5-of-6 from the field, 5-of-8 from the free throw line, and finished with a +12 plus/minus in 20 minutes. Mikel Brown Jr. and Koa Peat led the team with 24 and 17 points, respectively.

Previously, Dybantsa delivered an 18-point performance against Australia, following another efficient outing. Dybantsa is aiming for his third FIBA gold medal after previous wins at the U16 and U17 levels. Team USA will face Cameroon next on Tuesday.

AJ Dybantsa projected No. 2 in early 2026 NBA mock drafts

With the 2025 NBA draft ending, ESPN has released its early 2026 mock draft. The list contains all the promising players to look out for in the upcoming season.

ESPN analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projected Darryn Peterson as the No. 1 overall pick to the Washington Wizards. The 6-foot-6 Kansas commit averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.2 rebounds last season at Prolific Prep.

AJ Dybantsa was predicted to go No. 2 to the Utah Jazz. Known for his scoring efficiency and athleticism, ESPN describes his performance at the U19 training camp as:

"Dybantsa was a devastating force in transition and locking down point guards through power forwards with a combination of physicality and intensity rarely seen from an 18-year-old."

Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, was put at No. 3. He and his twin brother Cayden both signed with Duke.

Nate Ament and Mikel Brown Jr. rounded out the top five.

