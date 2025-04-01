AJ Dybantsa dunking over Angel Reese sends fans in a tailspin: "He made it look too easy", "She gonna wanna get paid for this"

BYU Cougars commit AJ Dybantsa is once again making headlines, only this time it wasn't during a high school basketball game. The high school superstar was invited to the 2025 Sprite Jam Fest dunk contest on Monday, where, although he didn't ultimately win, he may have had the entry that captured the attention of everyone.

In one of his dunks, Dybantsa elected to dunk over Chicago Sky stalwart Angel Reese, who stands at 6-foot3 and successfully did it. The 6'9 forward went for a one-handed windmill finish off of two feet.

Reese was in shock shortly after as everyone in attendance celebrated Dybantsa's feat. Check out the full dunk below.

College basketball fans and spectators then marveled all over X at Dybantsa for his uber-athletic slam that sent the crowd at the venue into a frenzy.

"He made it look too easy," one fan said.

"It's interesting how athletic high school prospects create such memorable moments against established athletes," another user shared.

"Yeah, he’s gonna be a superstar," another fan asserted.

"AJ Dybantsa with an absolute poster dunk over Angel Reese! That’s next-level talent," a fan wrote.

With most users being sent into a tailspin over the high school phenom's highlight, some shared what Reese's thoughts would be in the sequence.

"She gonna wanna get paid for this," one user claimed.

"Angel waiting for that dunk to happen," another user captioned with a GIF.

"Is her collar bone okay? Lol," a user questioned.

Dybantsa is rounding out his senior season of high school hoops at Utah Prep, where he is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 with a five-star rating and a grade of 98. Meanwhile, Reese is preparing for her second season with the Sky after a stint at the inaugural campaign of the Unrivaled Basketball League.

AJ Dybantsa looking to bring the BYU Cougars farther than the Sweet 16 in the 2025-2026 season

The 2024-2025 BYU Cougars made their second straight national tournament appearance. They advanced to the Sweet 16 on Thursday but unfortunately lost by a whopping 25 points, 113-88, to the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

Finishing with an overall record of 26-10, 14-6 in conference play, the Kevin Young-coached Cougars were hunting for their first national championship in program history. With the insertion of AJ Dybantsa in the 2025-2026 campaign, their chances will surely fare better given the 18-year-old's unparalleled potential.

