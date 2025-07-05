AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes & other USA U19 players reveal their hottest basketball takes 

Top prospects AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes and Koa Peat are currently playing in the 2025 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. Team USA remains unbeaten.

Amid the games, the USA U19 players shared their hottest basketball takes. Next Gen Hoops shared an Instagram reel with their hot takes on Thursday.

"We were just arguing if Kevin Durant is like Top 6 all time and I argued yes. He's like Top 6 of all time," AJ Dybantsa said.

"Steph Curry is a Top 10 player of all time," Brandon McCoy replied.

"KD, Top 5," Tyran Stokes said.

"Purdue's winning the National Championship 2025," Daniel Jacobsen said.

"Stephen Curry is the best player ever," Caleb Holt stated.

Which McCoy immediately countered with a questioning "Ever?"

Team USA faced Team Canada in the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup on Friday. Team USA won 108-102 and advanced to the semifinals.

AJ Dybantsa led the team with 22 points, closely followed by Mikel Brown Jr., who contributed 20 points. Jordan Smith with 14 points, and Tyran Stokes, Morez Johnson Jr. and Nikolas Khamenia each scored 10 points.

The U.S. took early control with a 13–3 run with the help of transition buckets from Dybantsa. Canada responded late in the first half with a 15–2 burst and a half-court buzzer-beater to cut the American lead to 61–54 at halftime.

Canada briefly took the lead in the third quarter but a 6–0 run got Team US its lead back. In the final quarter, Nik Khamenia hit a crucial three and a floater, which helped keep the lead intact.

Clutch free throws by Dybantsa and Mandaquit sealed the win as the U.S. held off a final push by Canada. Team US is facing New Zealand on Saturday in the semifinals.

Tyran Stokes and AJ Dybantsa face off in a fun FIBA U19 practice duel

Top prospects Tyran Stokes (2026) and AJ Dybantsa (2025) faced off in a lighthearted one-on-one moment during Team USA’s FIBA U19 World Cup practice in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In a clip posted by FIBAA on Monday, Stokes drove past Dybantsa and finished with a powerful dunk, prompting laughter and cheers from teammates as Dybantsa ran off in mock embarrassment.

Both players have been key contributors in the tournament. Dybantsa posted 18 and 16 points in wins over Australia and France, respectively. While against Jordan, Stokes became the first to score a triple-double in the USA's U19 history with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

