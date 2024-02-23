Alabama bounced back from its 99-81 loss against Auburn earlier in the month, with three consecutive wins culminating in Wednesday night's thrilling 98-93 overtime win against Florida.

During the first half, there was a stirring moment when the No. 13 Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson grabbed the ball, took flight and dunked over the Gators players trying to mark him, causing the Bama bench to go wild.

Grant finished the contest with 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

Fiery Alabama coach Nate Oats branded Grant Nelson's performance as the best he has ever seen from the forward.

“I thought this was maybe his best game he’s played on both sides, the best two-way game he’s played,” Oats said. “He played really good on defense at Mississippi State on Tolu Smith, but you talk about both sides of the ball, I think this is the best I’ve seen him since he’s been here.”

The game against No. 24 Florida marked the fifth time Grant Nelson had 20 or more points this season and the fifth time he had led his team in scoring. His 3-pointer gave Bama its first lead of the night with 3:06 remaining.

“He’s had a knack for making some big 3s in these comeback wins,” Oats said. “You go back to the Georgia win, he had two of them late that opened the whole thing up and won us the game.

“That 3 he hit in the corner, I wanted him to take it as soon as he caught it. I don’t know what he was hesitating for. I think I yelled at him, like, ‘Shoot it.’ He decides to jab and shoot it, and it still goes in. We want him taking the correct 3s and build up a bunch of confidence.”

Alabama is finding new ways to win

With nine minutes to go in regulation time, the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide still trailed by 10 points before mounting the stirring comeback last night.

During his postgame news conference, controversial Bama coach Nate Oats was full of praise for his team's attitude in the comeback.

“We’re figuring out ways to win games,” Oats said. “If you’re going to win league championships, which we’re obviously in the hunt for with five games left, these are the games that you’ve got to figure out ways to win when you don’t play well.”

With a road trip to the No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday up next for the Crimson Tide, their championship mettle will be tested again.