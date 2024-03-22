Alabama vs. Charleston basketball injury report, March 22: Latest on Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and more

The 13th-seeded Charleston Cougars and the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide will clash in the first round of March Madness in the West Region. Both have been doing well.

Let's dive into the injury report for both programs to see if significant players who are banged up can play here.

Alabama vs. Charleston basketball injury report

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Alabama

Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. suffered a head injury in mid-February and missed two weeks. He returned to the court for the final two regular-season games and their singular game in the SEC Tournament against the Florida Gators. So he is not expected to be limited for today's game.

Wrightsell Jr. averages 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.8 minutes. With an outstanding 34.9/43.3/100.0 shooting split, he has shown to be an effective leader for the Crimson Tide.

Davin Cosby Jr., Alabama

Freshman guard Davin Cosby Jr. has done a decent job as a bench player for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. However, he suffered a broken foot in practice during the week while preparing for the NCAA Tournament. Coach Nate Oats discussed his injury with the media yesterday.

"Davin broke his foot in practice earlier this week, so he's out. So we're not 100% fully healthy. That's the one injury, and it was unfortunate. He stepped on someone's foot, he continued to practice, but then we got it X-Rayed after practice. It's got a breakin one of the bones, so he's out." h/t Rivals

Cosby Jr. has played in 22 games, averaging 3.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg and 0.5 apg in 7.8 minutes. He struggled a bit with his shooting stroke as he went 36.6% from the field, including 34.4% from beyond the arc and 71.4% from the charity stripe.

