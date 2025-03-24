  • home icon
  Alex Karaban gets sentimental in locker room after UConn March Madness upset, says no decision yet on potential NBA future

Alex Karaban gets sentimental in locker room after UConn March Madness upset, says no decision yet on potential NBA future

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 24, 2025 15:56 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Junior guard Alex Karaban is one of the UConn Huskies players who only knows what it was like to cut down the nets at the end of March Madness. The Huskies looked like the weakest team of his tenure. They were the eighth seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 24-11 record and were eliminated on Sunday in the Round of 32 against the top-seeded Florida Gators 77-75.

The Huskies were unable to make a run at a 3-peat as they are now eliminated. After the game, Alex Karaban, in the locker room, explained how he was not ready for the season to be officially over.

"I haven't thought about that yet. I don't want to take off this jersey. I really don't," he said.
However, the moment was more than him as he discussed Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson, two players who have their college basketball careers officially ended with the loss and he became emotional..

"Two of my favorite teammat," she said. "They played hard every single night. They deserve a better ending than this. They gave everything they've got to UConn. It's gonna be hard imagining next year not being with them, not seeing a locker room with those guys."
Below is the full video of Alex Karaban's postgame locker room media availability.

youtube-cover
Karaban did not discuss his future. He finishes the season averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 35.8 minutes per game on 42.8/34.7/82.8 shooting splits.

When will Alex Karaban be drafted?

Alex Karaban is expected to make the leap to the 2025 NBA draft after this season the team reached the pinnacle of his draft stock. Right now, it appears that he will be selected in the second round.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently wrote a mock draft and had Karaban selected with the 49th selection by the Indiana Pacers. That would be an intriguing fit for his play style and Karaban has time to decide if he wants to return to UConn or begin his NBA career.

Edited by Krutik Jain
