When does Duke play next? Taking a look at Cooper Flagg's Sweet 16 opponent in 2025 March Madness

Duke star Cooper Flagg led the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils past the No. 9-seeded Baylor Bears 89-66 on Sunday evening in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Flagg put up 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead his team to the Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils will face the No. 4-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 28 in Newark, New Jersey. The teams met earlier in the season with the Blue Devils winning handily 69-55 on the road.

The Wildcats will rely on the services of star guard Caleb Love who exploded for 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Arizona's 87-83 win over the No. 5-seeded Oregon Ducks.

During his postgame news conference, when Flagg was asked about his team's dominant win over the Bears and whether he was worried about the team's next opponents, he had a simple answer.

"We're just out here playing each possession, trying to beat teams as best as we can," Cooper Flagg said.

The last time Duke played against Arizona for a spot in the Final Four was on March 24, 2011. The Wildcats, led by Derrick Williams, won the game 93-77.

Jon Scheyer on utilizing Cooper Flagg fully

The popular Cooper Flagg was a major worry for the 2025 NCAA Tournament after injuring his right ankle before the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. But he has shown no signs of rustiness during the Big Dance, although his minutes have been managed in the two games that he has played so far.

He has played 22 minutes against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and 29 minutes against the Baylor Bears.

During his postgame news conference, Duke coach Jon Scheyer revealed that he was prepared to utilize the star forward despite just returning from injury.

“I think it's very easy to say, yeah, you should just rest. … I think just as important was the fact of him playing. I didn't think he looked like it, but you have some natural rust. You have some – just the game experience, I think is really important to understand what the tournament is like. So for me, there wasn't a question. I know for him there wasn't a question.

"But at the same time, like, we weren't going to risk anything either. When we knew he was ready, he was going to go. I mean, look, for me – and I've been on many sides of this in my playing days, coaching days – you don't take any game for granted."

The talented Cooper Flagg is in the running to be the National Player of the Year alongside Auburn Tigers star Johni Broome and he will also be key to any national championship aspirations that the Duke Blue Devils have.

