In an Instagram post on Monday, UConn coach Malik Martin shared images from his graduation ceremony. He was seen posing with his friends and family after the completion of his Masters Degree program of two years.

Martin spent five seasons as a college basketball player, averaging 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 44.2 % shooting. But he hadn't got the opportunity to finish his graduate degree till now.

UConn players Alex Karaban, KK Arnold and Liam McNeeley were quick to hype up their coach for his achievement. The trio went straight to the comment section of Martin's Instagram post to laud the UConn coach.

“Great work,” Karaban said.

“🥹 Ayyy dat boy did it,” Arnold commented.

“Did you take any history classes,” McNeeley joked.

Alex Karaban, KK Arnold and Liam McNeeley hype up UConn coach Malik Martin as he completes masters degree - Image source: Instagram/malikmartin__

During his collegiate basketball career, Malik Martin scored a total of 1,124 points, 650 rebounds and 128 assists, playing for the Charlotte 49ers and Rhode Island Rams. Martin also tallied 98 blocks and 147 steals.

Malik Martin’s transition from player to coach

After five years of college basketball and two knee surgeries, Malik Martin decided to start his coaching career. Martin played at Curtis High School before he spent two seasons at Charlotte (2018-2020), before transferring to Rhode Island (2020-2023) for his final three years.

Martin was battling knee injuries, but returned for a fifth year in the 2022–23 season before he transitioned to coaching. Speaking on June 2023, Martin expressed his thought process behind the big move.

“My knee was really bothering me,” Martin said. “But I made a promise to Coach Archie Miller to lead by example. I played through a lot just to get to 75% health.”

Martin officially started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant coach to head coach Dan Hurley at the University of Connecticut. Hurley had just led the Huskies to their fifth NCAA national title.

“It’s great, I’m excited,” Martin said. “I got my foot in the door with a championship program and I’m blessed to be learning from Coach Hurley this season.”

Martin’s connection to Hurley went back to his high school days when Hurley recruited him while coaching at URI. His role was said to involve time at the gym, developing relationships with players and helping younger teammates improve their game.

