Watch: UConn star KK Arnold displays great endurance in tireless weight-training session with coach Jonny Bridgewater

Sophomore guard KK Arnold was an integral part of the UConn Huskies team that won the national championship last season. Despite a reduced role on the team starring Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, Arnold played a pivotal part for the Huskies from the bench.

Ahead of her third season in Storrs, Arnold hit the gym hard during an offseason training session with renowned trainer Jonny Bridgewater. In the clip posted by Bridgewater on Instagram on Monday, Arnold is put through an intense weight-training session, including plyometrics in the gym.

"Working with the nation's top hoopers, this one was special! Thanks @uconnwbb @kamoreaarnold for trusting in the work!!! Sky is the limit and can’t wait to see where this journey ends!" Bridgewater captioned the post.

KK Arnold played 40 games during the Huskies' run to the Big East championship and the national title, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals for UConn last season.

KK Arnold staying loyal to UConn despite bench role

KK Arnold was a starter for UConn coach Geno Auriemma as a freshman during the 2023-2024 season until former Ivy League star Kaitlyn Chen arrived and took over her spot, moving the talented guard to the bench.

While speaking to reporters at a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers event in Enfield last week, Arnold revealed that despite her reduced minutes, she never considered entering the transfer portal like many student-athletes did.

"Not at all, honestly," Arnold said. "This is my dream school, so I'm just kind of just living out my dream, being here alongside my sisters, playing with and learning from the best coaches. I couldn't ask for a better opportunity."

KK Arnold is well-positioned to be a starter next season after the departures of Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen to the WNBA via the draft. During a news conference last week, Azzi Fudd, who is set to be the face of Auriemma's team next season, praised Arnold's adaptation to a bench role.

"I think she's (Arnold) in a super unique position," Fudd said. "[She] went from starting almost every single game her freshman year, gaining that experience right away, and then coming off the bench [in year two]. It was a completely different role the way that she handled it and went about it was incredible.

"She was still playing a significant role, stepping up when we needed her to every single night. I think just having two years of different experiences and still gaining so much, she's going to be amazing next year, and I'm super excited to have her by me."

KK Arnold will make up the core of next season's UConn Huskies team alongside talented forward Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd as they attempt to become the first team to defend its title since the school's 2016 squad did it.

