IN PICS: Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson pose with Dan Hurley and UConn coaches after graduation

Academic regalia took over UConn's basketball court and campus on Monday as Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson were snapped with Dan Hurley. Instead of the usual Huskies gear, the vets donned mortar boards and graduation gowns, highlighting a milestone in their academic journeys.

Ad

Photos on UConn's Instagram show Hurley proudly standing beside Karaban and Johnson inside and outside the practice facility as the scoreboard displayed "2025." Assistant coach Luke Murray and Tom Moore also joined the celebration.

"Champs 🤝 Grads 🎓," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Samson Johnson is coming off a solid senior year under Hurley, where he averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 76.6% efficiency. While his shooting clip made a program record, he also became the Huskies' all-time winning leader by contributing to 115 wins.

Unlike Johnson, Alex Karaban still has a year of eligibility left. He averaged a career-high 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks last season while making 43.8% of his shots. While he was not the primary scorer for UConn, Dan Hurley pushed the junior towards a leadership-oriented role.

Ad

Karaban and Johnson led the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA championships, making the school a notable contender for the coming seasons.

What does Samson Johnson and Alex Karaban's future hold?

Samson Johnson and Alex Karaban won't be sharing the court next season. Johnson has exhausted his college eligibility and seeks to solidify a role in the NBA. However, he was not among the 75 players presently in Chicago for the combine or G League Elite Camp candidates last week.

Ad

However, Johnson has been in conversation for a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wizards and the Jazz.

Alex Karaban declared for the draft last season and earned an invite to the combine. However, he quickly withdrew to return to UConn. The forward decided early this offseason and will continue playing under Dan Hurley next year. He announced his decision through an Instagram post last week.

Since Karaban has graduated early, he will have to enroll in an approved academic program to tap into his NCAA eligibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More