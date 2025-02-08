Alex Karaban Stats Tonight: How did UConn star fare vs St. John's? (Feb. 7) 

  • home icon
By Joel Reyes
Modified Feb 08, 2025 05:09 GMT
UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (#11) holds the ball away from Marquette Golden Eagles guard Chase Ross (#2) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. (Source: Imagn)

Alex Karaban and the No. 19 UConn Huskies had their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, losing 68-62 to the No. 12 St. John's Red Storm at Gampel Pavilion. Karaban had his worst game of the season for the Huskies, who fell to 16-7 after the defeat.

Karaban scored just three points in 27 minutes of action. He shot 1-of-6 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. He struggled mightily with his outside shooting, missing all five of his 3-point attempts against St. John's. Karaban also had three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The UConn star entered the contest in fine form, averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists through 20 games. It was just the sixth time this season that the junior forward failed to reach double figures in scoring. Karaban previously scored in single digits against Colorado, Gonzaga, Creighton, Xavier and DePaul.

Below are Alex Karaban's stats from the game against St. John's:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Alex Karaban273 331-60-51-21-21021

Liam McNeeley steps up for UConn amid Alex Karaban's offensive struggles

Alex Karaban got off to a poor start against St. John's, failing to score a single point in the opening half. He went 0-for-4 from the field during that period, with all of his misses coming from beyond the arc. St. John's benefited from Karaban's offensive woes, taking a 37-35 lead at the break.

UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (#30) drives the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

The UConn Huskies had a 24-10 lead in the first half before St. John's finished the period on a 27-11 blast to grab the slim advantage. UConn regained control in the second half, building a 48-42 lead with 11:16 left after Liam McNeeley scored four straight points in the Huskies' 6-0 run.

Dan Hurley's men failed to hold on to that advantage, with St. John's outscoring UConn 26-14 in the final 10:54 to grab the critical road win. RJ Luis Jr. starred for the Red Storm in the victory, scoring 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He shot 10-for-21 from the field.

McNeeley made his presence felt in his return from an ankle injury, scoring a team-high 18 points off the bench. He shot 4-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-9 from the 3-point area. He made a living at the charity stripe as well, going 8-for-10 from the free throw line. McNeeley also collected 11 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season.

UConn will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on the Creighton Bluejays next at CenturyLink Center Omaha on Tuesday.

Edited by Veer Badani
