Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares 5-word message calling out POTUS Donald Trump's "lies"

Alijah Arenas has not started his college basketball career yet but he already has a lot of hype around him. He was initially the No. 10-ranked recruit in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1-ranked shooting guard. However, he has reclassified to the 2025 class. He has been recruited by several top programs but committed to the USC Trojans in January.

Arenas has remained focused on preparing for the next steps in his basketball career. However, his mother, Laura Govan, has been active on social media.

Early on Sunday morning, Laura Govan posted a clip of United States President Donald Trump claiming he would stop the war in Ukraine and end the chaos in the Middle East to her Instagram story.

"I will end the war in Ukraine," Trump said. "I will stop the chaos in the Middle East East and I will stop World War 3 from happening and you have no idea how close we are."

Govan interspliced the video with a meme of a little kid saying "Bullsh*t" over and over again. She also included a five-word message, calling out the President for lying.

"Oh the LIES he tells," Govan wrote.

Image via Laura Govan's Instagram story.

Alijah Arenas' mom made this post after President Donald Trump provided a military update on X

Alijah Arenas' mom posted this clip after Donald Trump posted on X on Saturday night that the US completed an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran. The President tweeted:

"We have completed our very successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space.

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped don't he primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the Wolrd that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Expand Tweet

While Alijah Arenas' mom appears frustrated with what is happening in the world, she is likely still excited about the future of her son's basketball career. Arenas is joining a USC team that has struggled in recent years. It has missed out on the March Madness tournament in both of the last two seasons.

The two years before that, it lost in the first round. So, Alijah Arenas will be joining the team to help it become more competitive again.

