"All she do is argue": Texas hooper Madison Booker takes playful shot at Hannah Hidalgo as they play a fun game

Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo are part of Unrivaled's 2025 NIL class. It brought the friends together in a fun &quot;Who's most likely to?&quot; game in a video posted by Unrivaled on Monday.The first question was &quot;Most likely to take over the aux?&quot; and both answered &quot;Hannah,&quot; who playfully ruffled Booker's head.&quot;You're so smart,&quot; Hidalgo said.They answered each other's name to who was most likely to oversleep and miss practice. However, Hidalgo later conceded that it was her.They both agreed that &quot;Who is most likely to get a spontaneous tattoo?&quot; was also Hidalgo.Next was &quot;Most likely to get lost in Miami?&quot; which went to Booker amid Hidalgo laughing.When asked who was most likely to argue, Booker answered &quot;Hannah.&quot;&quot;All she do is argue,&quot; Booker said. &quot;All she wanna do is argue. I stopped arguing a long time ago.&quot;That earned her a look from Hidalgo, but she did not say anything more.&quot;You see how I compose myself,&quot; Hidalgo said. &quot;Thank you, thank you. Growth.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBooker and Hidalgo share a playful off‑court friendship. Their bond was also visible at an awards ceremony in April, as they were finalists for the 2025 Wooden Award. Hidalgo also teased inviting Booker to join Notre Dame in response to fans' urging for her recruitment.Last season, Booker averaged 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for Texas, shooting 46.4%, including 40.3% from beyond the arc. She earned SEC Player of the Year and first-team AP All-American honors. In the NCAA Tournament, she averaged 18.8 ppg.Meanwhile, Hidalgo recorded 23.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.6 apg and 3.7 spg for the Fighting Irish. She led the NCAA in steals. Hidalgo also earned the ACC Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards.Madison Booker returns to Texas after winning at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCupMadison Booker helped Team USA win the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup. She started six games and averaged 7.1 points per game. In the quarterfinal win over the Dominican Republic, she scored 13 points and recorded six steals. Booker followed that up with 12 points n the semifinal against Canada.Her standout defensive performance put her among only four Americans in AmeriCup history to log six steals in a game. Booker's efforts helped Team USA go 7-0 and secure the gold medal against Brazil. She will return to Texas for her junior season.