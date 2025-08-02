Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo shared a post on social media this week, giving fans a glimpse of her glamorous side at the Unrivaled 2025 Summit event. In a stylish behind-the-scenes clip on her Instagram Saturday, the star looked stunning in black cat-eye glasses, a braided hairstyle, and a navy jacket over a white top, blending sports and fashion.

Hannah Hidalgo’s backdrop featured a polished hardwood court and event setup with the Unrivaled team and Vinyl Basketball Club logo. Known for her explosive on-court skills, Hidalgo took time off to attend the event.

PIC: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo shares her glamorous look from Unrivaled's 2025 Summit event - Image source: Instagram/hannah.hidalgo3

After its debut season, Unrivaled Basketball game-used memorabilia was available for auction in partnership with the official partner The Realest. Beginning Monday, the initial drops included basketballs and game-used jerseys.

Last season, Hidalgo was named a preseason AP All-American and the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and she seemed to live up to the hype. Early in the season, she partnered with Olivia Miles, who returned from injury, forming one of the most dynamic backcourts in the country.

On Nov. 23, Hidalgo scored 24 points and added eight assists to help Notre Dame beat USC. She followed that with a 30-point game against Texas on Dec. 5, securing an 80–70 overtime victory. Just days later, she became the fastest player in Notre Dame history to reach 1,000 career points during a commanding win over Syracuse.

She finished last season with averages of 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while shooting an impressive 46.3% from the field.

Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins and 12 other NCAA stars sign NIL deals with Unrivaled ahead of 2026 season

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo was among 14 top NCAA women’s basketball players to sign NIL deals with Unrivaled ahead of its second season in 2026.

On July 19, Unrivaled announced the signing of Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins (USC), Azzi Fudd (UConn), Flau’Jae Johnson (LSU), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Maddie Booker (Texas), Kiki Rice (UCLA), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Ta’Niya Latson (South Carolina), and Michigan’s Syla Swords. Also included are rising stars Audi Crooks (Iowa State) and sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts.

With Hidalgo and the new wave of collegiate talent joining the movement, Unrivaled appeared poised to elevate women’s basketball and shape the next generation of stars. The latest group was said to participate in a multi-day event at Unrivaled’s Miami headquarters ahead of the 2026 season, focusing on skill development, branding, and content creation.

Johnson, who took part in Unrivaled’s first season alongside Paige Bueckers, praised the league’s dedication to empowering athletes. Azzi Fudd also shared that same sentiment.

Unrivaled impressed with its debut season thanks to high viewership, social media engagement, and a strong roster of WNBA talent, which included co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

