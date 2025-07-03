“Auditioning for the WNBA with that type of defense”: College hoops fans react as Hannah Hidalgo impresses at the Women’s AmeriCup

Notre Dame women's basketball star Hannah Hidalgo delivered an impressive defensive performance in an AmeriCup game, leaving fans stunned on social media. Hidalogo was part of the Team USA that made a commanding 104-48 win over Mexico on Wednesday.

Hidalgo averaged nine points and four assists. But she dominated the defense with a game-high five steals. An Instagram clip on Thursday showed the Fighting Irish standout guard's incredible display on the court.

"Hannah went crazy on the defense again." the post was captioned. "😩This ain't fair! No one is safe from @hannah.hidalgo3."

Fans took to the comment section to react to the clip, with many hailing her performance as one of the best they have seen in recent years.

"Best on ball guard defender I have seen in the last 10 years," a fan said.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan said.

"She auditioning for the wnba with that type of defense," a fan said.

Here are more comments from fans hyping Hidalgo's performance on Wednesday's game.

"Thank you for these highlights 🙌🏼 Kids need to see more of this. It’s not all about scoring points; it’s equally important to stop your opponent from scoring❗️🦍," one fan said.

"My favorite college player 🙌," another fan said.

"Grand theft Hidalgo. Been "her:🙌," a fan said.

Hannah Hidalgo leads Team USA in steals at 2025 FIBA AmeriCup

Notre Dame women's basketball star Hannah Hidalgo helped Team USA cruise past the group stage of the ongoing FIBA women's AmeriCup tournament in Chile. Team USA advanced to the knockout stages after easily defeating Chile, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Hidalgo leads the team with 11 steals, including a game-high five steals in the 104-48 blowout win over Mexico on Wednesday. She also averaged 8.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the four games she played at the tournament so far.

In addition, the Fighting Irish sophomore guard has the best percentage of attempted free throws at 85.7. She also has the second-most assists of any Team USA player at the event at 15. Her former Notre Dame teammate Olivia Miles leads the team with 33 assists.

