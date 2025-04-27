"Already been 4 years": Kim Mulkey's son Kramer Robertson relives the moment 4x NCAA champ coach set foot in LSU

Kim Mulkey's son, Kramer Robertson, celebrated the fourth anniversary of his mother's arrival at LSU. Mulkey joined the Tigers in Apr. 2021 after coaching two decades at Baylor and leading the Bears to three national championships.

On Saturday, Robertson, a former professional baseball player who was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, shared a video on his Instagram story of the moment his mother arrived in Baton Rouge.

The video was uploaded by an LSU fan, which Roberston reposted with the caption:

"Already been 4 years," he wrote, adding an exploding head emoji.

Screenshot via Instagram (@kramerrobertson/IG)

Since Kim Mulkey has been at LSU, she has transformed the program into a national powerhouse. In 2023, she led the Tigers to their first national championship in school history. She became the first coach in women's NCAA basketball to have won national titles at two different schools.

Her winning mentality was best described by her son Roberston in an interview with Jacques Doucet of WAFB in March.

"When Kim Mulkey loses a game it is devastating because she hates to lose so much more than she likes to win," Kramer said (at 5:11). "She can't function when she loses — she's that competitive.

"And that's why she's so great. Not just in basketball, but in her life in general, she does everything the right way: so structured, so morally sound, just really, really impressive. She holds herself to a standard — whether it's being a mother, a coach, or whatever it may be — and she holds the people around her to that same standard."

Kim Mulkey reveals why Flau’jae Johnson ultimately committed to LSU

One of the key players, Kim Mulkey, acquired while coaching LSU, is Flau'jae Johnson. The Georgia native was one of the top-rated high school players in the country when she committed to the Tigers in 2022 over Texas, Ole Miss and Miami.

Mulkey shed light on the recruiting process and why Johnson picked LSU.

"When we recruited Flau’jae, we were new here," Mulkey said, via The Sporting News. "I think Flau’jae and her parents followed my career at Baylor, and they believed in what we were going to do here.

"I’m forever indebted to that young lady because we didn’t have much to sell to her other than me, the area and 'you can do your rap.'"

Johnson, who is also a burgeoning rap artist, proved to be a vital part for Kim Mulkey and the Tigers setup. She put up 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

