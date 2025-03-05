"There's no skeletons in her closet": LSU HC Kim Mulkey's son Kramer Robertson opens up on mom's character in latest interview

Kramer Robertson made an appearance on Monday's episode of the "JACQUES TALK" podcast and opened up about his mother's character. Robertson is a former All-SEC shortstop for LSU and currently serving as an athletics performance analyst for the University's athletic department.

Ad

Mulkey has been the head coach of the Tigers' women's basketball team since 2021. She has led No. 9 ranked LSU to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, two consecutive Elite Eights, and a 2023 National Championship title.

Robertson reflected on his mother's character in his interview.

"I never really speak on it because it's not my fight to fight, but all of these people, if they met her, have no idea how morally sound she is," Robertson said. "There's no skeletons in her closet." [46:31 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

As the interview progressed, Robertson continued to talk about his mother, defending her character against haters.

"By no means is she perfect. She has her flaws just like you do and just like I do, but I have never in my life, and I'm not saying this because she's my mom, I've never been around somebody that's more morally sound and does things the right way more than Kim."

Ad

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Robertson admitted that it hurts him to see people speak down on his mother but that he is somewhat numb to it now. He says he knows the truth about Mulkey, even when publications print negative things about her.

Ad

It seems that Robertson and his mother, both employees of the LSU athletic department, are very close. The LSU coach's only son assured listeners of JACQUES TALK that his mother is morally sound, regardless of what may be said or printed about her.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn

What's up next for Kim Mulkey's LSU squad?

Kim Mulkey's team finished off the regular season with two straight losses, falling to then No. 20 Alabama, now No. 19, on the road and unranked Ole Miss at home. As a result, the Tigers fell two spots in the AP Poll this week.

Ad

NCAA Women's Basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn

With the regular season now over, LSU prepares for the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. As the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, Mulkey's team gets a double bye and will not hit the court again until Friday, five days after its last matchup. Hopefully, this time off will allow the Tigers to regroup in order to find success this postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here