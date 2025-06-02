"Always tells me to have a lot of revenues": Kiyan Anthony shares advice from "laid back" dad, Carmelo Anthony, on NIL deals

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, graduated from Long Island Lutheran, New York, on Friday. Anthony, who committed to the Syracuse Orange, will head to college ahead of next season.

During Friday's segment of the "Nilosophy" podcast, the talented Anthony revealed the advice that he has received from his father regarding how to handle NIL deals in his career (18:40).

"He (Carmelo) tells me—like, my dad has a lot of different types of brands and a lot of different sources of income," Kiyan Anthony said. "So I just watch how he manages, I watch how he moves, and I really just try to copy him. My whole life I basically looked up to him. So just seeing how cool and laid-back he stays—even when times get tough—like he's always super chill. He never starts panicking.

"Seeing all of his brands, all of his sources of income, he always tells me, 'Have a lot of revenues.' He always preached that. He always showed me it’s good to not only rely on one thing, '’Cause that thing might not be right day to day. You never know—something could happen.' So he has multiple things that I watch him deal with every day, and I try to pick up from him and learn from him."

Kiyan Anthony has several NIL deals with brands like PSD Underwear, Nerf and One Way Clothing. He has also modeled for the Mambacita Sports Foundation and he starred in an AT&T commercial alongside his father and NBA great Dwayne Wade last year.

Anthony has a NIL valuation of $1.1 million, which ranks him at No. 10 among high school basketball stars and No. 93 on the NIL 100 rankings.

When Kiyan Anthony revealed father's influence on his career

Kiyan Anthony was ranked the No. 1 prospect in New York and the No. 36 overall talent in the Class of 2025 by ESPN last year after outstanding performances in the 2024 Nike EYBL Tournament and for Long Island Lutheran.

During a 2024 interview with ESPN, Anthony revealed the struggle of being Carmelo Anthony's son and how his father shaped his career choices over the years.

"The struggle was real, especially in middle school and my freshman year in high school," Kiyan Anthony said. "I didn't know what I was doing then, but I started listening to my dad. I trusted his words, established a routine and began to change into my own player.

"The biggest difference between me and my dad is that he was a straight-up bucket, a straight-up bully. He could score on you at will. I have scoring ability and I can create for others."

Kiyan Anthony committed to play for his father's alma mater, the Syracuse Orange, where Carmelo Anthony won a national championship in 2003 and was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

