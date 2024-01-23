Mercy Miller, son of legendary hip-hop producer and rapper Master P, announced a major NIL deal on Jan. 22, as he continues to make a name for himself playing high-school basketball.

The 18-year-old penned a big-time contract with Sweetkiwi, a Greek yogurt company, and the deal is reportedly worth over $1.4M, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The young shooting guard announced the deal on Instagram.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Sweetkiwi," Miller shared in a statement. "Their focus on health and flavor mirrors my lifestyle on and off the court. I'm eager to introduce these fantastic products and our shared values to a wider audience."

Mercy Miller's NIL deals

While his new deal will earn him a pretty penny, it is not Mercy Miller's first endorsement of a brand. The 18-year-old built up quite a solid foundation for himself as he prepares to take the next step towards college basketball.

Besides Sweetkiwi, Miller also has an NIL deal with Reebok. Through this deal, the four-star Houston commit featured in promotions for Allen Iverson's latest sneakers. According to reports, the deal was done through Postgame, the same firm that is home to Angel Reese, Olivia Dunne and Shedeur Sanders, among others.

While he is currently in his senior year in high school, Miller boasts 156,000 fans on Instagram, which he has been able to build after some jaw-dropping performances on the court. Miller's On3 valuation stands at $95,000, which ranks No.73 among all HS basketball players.

How has Mercy Miller played in high school?

Battle Of The Valley High School Basketball

A six-foot-four shooting guard out of California, Miller currently plays for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. A four-star commit, Miller is ranked as the 19th-best shooting guard in the country, and the 90th-best player in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The 18-year-old recently grabbed headlines when he scored 68 points in a win against Oakwood. Miller knocked down 28 of his 38 shot attempts in the process. The 104-44 win helped his team continue their undefeated season.

Miller averaged 17.1 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 assists per game last season and will look to further his scoring prowess at the collegiate level next year.

