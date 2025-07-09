Analyst addresses concerns around UNC freshman Caleb Wilson following junior year high school struggles

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is one of four high school players coming to Chapel Hill for the upcoming season. Wilson is the highest ranked of UNC's freshmen class, coming in at No. 5 in the 247 Sports composite ranking.

Wilson, who stands 6-foot-9, is a multifaceted player who can handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter. Ahead of his freshman season, analyst Aaron Torres called him a player to watch for Hubert Davis' team during his podcast on Tuesday.

Torres admitted that he had been "low" on Wilson but has since changed his tune after hearing from people around the program. He believes the five-star forward could be the missing piece for North Carolina.

"Far as Caleb Wilson is concerned — we’ve talked about this time and time again — I’ve enjoyed watching his career trajectory." Torres said (at 4:21).

"Okay, this was a kid — top three, four player in the class early in his high school career. I think he had kind of an up and down junior year."

Torres also pointed to Wilson's role on his AAU team last summer as a turning point for the UNC freshman, as he played a variety of roles on the team.

"Some nights he was the best player — 20 and 10. Some nights he was a rebounder. Some nights he was a defensive player," Torres continued.

"But I thought that really carried over into this season, where I thought he had a great season on the high school circuit. And where, to be blunt, I think he reestablished himself as one of the best."

Wilson averaged 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in his senior year at Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta.

Insider calls Caleb Wilson's ability to defend multiple positions a rare skill

Coming out of high school, every player must adapt to the defensive intensity college basketball brings, but Caleb Wilson has had a head start.

During a conversation with James Fletcher last week, Jamie Shaw of On3 broke down the defensive versatility that Wilson brings to the Tar Heels.

"He’s just such an interesting prospect," Shaw said. "For me, what really stands out with him is the defensive aspects of his game. He’s incredibly switchable. He’s able to slide his feet, open his hips, switch down. He’s got great off-ball timing. Getting into passing lanes."

Wilson will be tasked to elevate a Tar Heel defense that ranked 143rd in the country last season, according to TeamRankings.com.

