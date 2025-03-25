Analyst Dan Patrick compares JuJu Watkins’ injury with Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and Payton Manning’s injuries: “Entire sport loses”

USC Trojans player JuJu Watkins suffered an ACL tear in the first quarter of USC’s matchup against Mississippi State during the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Monday.

The impact of her injury extends far beyond the Trojans' national championship hopes. Watkins, a two-time All-American averaging 25.5 points per game throughout her career, is one of the biggest faces of the tournament, along with UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Sports analyst Dan Patrick discussed the injury on "The Dan Patrick Show," likening its impact to the injuries of legendary athletes like Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“USC lost JuJu Watkins for the rest of the tournament due to a knee injury, looks like a torn ACL," Patrick said. "And this is when the sport loses. There are times when there are injuries, but then there are injuries that hurt the entire sport.

"When Tiger was out, you know, for a variety of reasons or had surgeries or the car accident, like, the sport is hurt. Brady, when he blew out his knee, or maybe Peyton Manning, when he had neck surgery, the entire sport loses. And that was the case last night for JuJu Watkins.”

Watkins is in major endorsement deals with brands like State Farm and Nike.

“She is the face of college basketball right now," Patrick said. "You can't watch the tournaments without seeing her on a variety of commercials there. In fact, after she got injured, they go to commercial break, and it's a Nike commercial featuring her. She's going to be in college basketball for the next couple of years. … And I said this earlier this season, she could turn out to be better than (former Iowa star) Caitlin Clark.”

March Madness: A devastating moment for USC

JuJu Watkins dribbled downcourt, pushing forward with full speed. As she attempted to weave through defenders, her knee buckled, causing her to collapse to the hardwood.

Her teammates and fans watched in shock as Watkins was helped off the court through the nearest tunnel. The severity of the situation was clear, and an MRI later confirmed the torn ACL diagnosis.

“I'm feeling a lot of emotions, obviously," Patrick said. "I don't think I'll, you know, forget this night for a lot of reasons. So, that's your tournament where you get caught up in the emotion of it, but you still have to think of your players. And that's what was happening last night. This was a loss for the sport itself.”

USC must now regroup and attempt to push forward in the tournament without its star. The impact of her absence will be felt across the sport.

