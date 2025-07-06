Analyst heaps praise on Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, for "maturity" following Cybertruck crash incident

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, was involved in an accident in April while driving his Tesla Cyberturck. He was immediately taken to the hospital and placed in an induced coma following that horrible crash.

Alijah came out of it unscathed and was out of the hospital the following week. During a media availability last week, Arenas addressed the incident and showed maturity by taking responsibility for what happened.

"Honestly, I take full responsibility for the crash, whether it was me, another car, or a malfunction," he said, per People. "I don't want to put anyone else in this situation, the people who made the car, anything like that. I take full responsibility."

On Thursday, during an episode of the "3 True Values" podcast, On3 bracketologist James Fletcher, while speaking with Jamie Shaw, weighed in on Alijah Arenas' comments and praised the USC freshman for handling the situation with class.

"I don't think I have heard an incoming freshman in any sports as mature as (Alijah)," Fletcher said (Timestamp: 23:47). "If you haven’t listened to it — first of all, the story itself is terrifying. It’s so scary to know that somebody had to go through that.

"But not only what he’s describing to you — the maturity in that moment, the kind of self-awareness in that moment to get through that situation — but to be able to sit there and recount it, with composure and without panic in describing it. I mean, this is a guy who is just top tier in terms of his maturity when he’s speaking."

Fletcher further explained how Arenas' experiences growing up as the son of an NBA player have shaped his character and equipped him with the skills and mentality necessary to handle difficult situations.

More Details of Alijah Arenas's car accident

Alijah Arenas was driving back to his home from the gym on April 24 when the incident occurred. According to him, his Cybertruck started experiencing various issues such as the steering wheel not working correctly, the keypad flickering and the car not sensing that he was inside.

Arenas then switched lanes by accident at a traffic light. As he tried to avoid an oncoming car, Arenas attempted to veer into a neighborhood, but the vehicle kept speeding up as he tried to make a turn. He hit a curb and briefly lost consciousness.

