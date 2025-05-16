Analyst John Hollinger gives key update on Michigan transfer Yaxel Lendeborg amid NBA draft combine

Senior NBA analyst John Hollinger delivered a shocking update on Thursday about Michigan transfer Yaxel Landeborg's NBA draft combine stint.
Hollinger, who worked as vice president for basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies and a senior NBA columnist at The Athletic, posted on his Bluesky account that the UAB transfer had a so-so performance in the draft combine scrimmage for Team Domercant against Team Williams.
"Michigan fans will be relieved to learn that Yaxel Lendeborg, though one of my sleeper faves, likely hasn't made enough of an impression here to keep his name in," Hollinger wrote.
Lendeborg finished with four points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 22 minutes for Team Domercant, who lost to Team Williams 106-90. The 6-foot-9 forward shot 2 of 6 and committed two turnovers and two fouls in 22 minutes.
His so-so production happened one day after tallying 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block on Wednesday for Team Domercant, who lost to Team Lazare 104-80. He shot 6-for-11 and made 1-of-3 from the free-throw line in 23 minutes.
The Puerto Rico-born standout, who has an NIL value of $2.3 million (per On3), transferred to Michigan on Apr. 5 after playing two seasons with UAB. He also entered the 2025 NBA draft process to test his readiness for the big leagues.
Yaxel Lendeborg is torn between playing for Michigan and pushing his luck in the NBA
Yaxel Lendeborg is still undecided whether he'll continue to pursue his NBA dream or get back to college and play with Michigan next season. In an interview with ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the 6-foot-9 forward indicated that his options remain open.
“I’m pretty even,” Lendeborg said. “I love Michigan, I love the idea of going over there and developing. But the NBA is what everybody wants. I’m dead in the middle now. It’s hard.”
The forward insisted that he entered the draft combine to impress the scouts and improve his draft stock as a possible Top 20 pick.
"Hopefully I can get that. If not, then it will be a little easier to make my decision," he said.
Meanwhile, Michigan coach Dusty May hopes that Lendeborg changes his mind and returns to Ann Arbor to fulfill his commitment. The Wolverines have already lost big men Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, who were key players in their Sweet 16 run.
Losing the highly-touted forward would affect Michigan's preparations for the 2025-26 season. The team is already on a positive start, picking up Elliot Cadeau, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. from the transfer portal and securing the commitments of highly-rated high school prospects.
