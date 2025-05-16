Analyst John Hollinger gives key update on Michigan transfer Yaxel Lendeborg amid NBA draft combine

Senior NBA analyst John Hollinger delivered a shocking update on Thursday about Michigan transfer Yaxel Landeborg's NBA draft combine stint.

Ad

Hollinger, who worked as vice president for basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies and a senior NBA columnist at The Athletic, posted on his Bluesky account that the UAB transfer had a so-so performance in the draft combine scrimmage for Team Domercant against Team Williams.

"Michigan fans will be relieved to learn that Yaxel Lendeborg, though one of my sleeper faves, likely hasn't made enough of an impression here to keep his name in," Hollinger wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Post

Ad

Lendeborg finished with four points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 22 minutes for Team Domercant, who lost to Team Williams 106-90. The 6-foot-9 forward shot 2 of 6 and committed two turnovers and two fouls in 22 minutes.

His so-so production happened one day after tallying 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block on Wednesday for Team Domercant, who lost to Team Lazare 104-80. He shot 6-for-11 and made 1-of-3 from the free-throw line in 23 minutes.

Ad

The Puerto Rico-born standout, who has an NIL value of $2.3 million (per On3), transferred to Michigan on Apr. 5 after playing two seasons with UAB. He also entered the 2025 NBA draft process to test his readiness for the big leagues.

Yaxel Lendeborg is torn between playing for Michigan and pushing his luck in the NBA

Yaxel Lendeborg is still undecided whether he'll continue to pursue his NBA dream or get back to college and play with Michigan next season. In an interview with ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the 6-foot-9 forward indicated that his options remain open.

Ad

“I’m pretty even,” Lendeborg said. “I love Michigan, I love the idea of going over there and developing. But the NBA is what everybody wants. I’m dead in the middle now. It’s hard.”

The forward insisted that he entered the draft combine to impress the scouts and improve his draft stock as a possible Top 20 pick.

"Hopefully I can get that. If not, then it will be a little easier to make my decision," he said.

Ad

Meanwhile, Michigan coach Dusty May hopes that Lendeborg changes his mind and returns to Ann Arbor to fulfill his commitment. The Wolverines have already lost big men Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, who were key players in their Sweet 16 run.

Losing the highly-touted forward would affect Michigan's preparations for the 2025-26 season. The team is already on a positive start, picking up Elliot Cadeau, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. from the transfer portal and securing the commitments of highly-rated high school prospects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here