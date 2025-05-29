Analyst Jon Rothstein sends clear message protesting possible March Madness expansion

Jon Rothstein is making his feelings on a possible NCAA Tournament expansion clear. The CBS Sports analyst posted his take on the topic on X on Thursday.

"Dear America, I will host an open rally in Central Park to protest expansion of the NCAA Tournament if this chatter continues. If you don't live in the NYC area, you are more than welcome to fly in and attend. We must stick together if and when crisis occurs. Sincerely, JR"

Rothstein is referencing recent discussions about expanding March Madness from a 68-team format to 72 or 76 teams, starting next season. NCAA president Charlie Baker expressed his interest in expanding the tournament at the Big 12 spring meetings.

Changes to the NCAA Tournament would need to be approved by the NCAA men's basketball committee. Baker said that he hopes to get a decision from the committee on expansion in the coming months.

"Our goal here is to try to sort of either get to yes or no sometime in the next few months because there's a lot of logistical work that would be associated with doing this if we were to go down this road," Baker said, according to Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel.

Rothstein's take highlights that not everyone would be in favor of an NCAA Tournament expansion, and that some feel passionate enough to protest against it.

Jon Rothstein reflects on possible top teams for the 2025-26 season

Following news that Australian big man Alex Condon will return to Florida for his junior campaign, Rothstein gave some predictions for next season on X on Tuesday.

"CBB has a chance to have a repeat national champ in 2025-26," Rothstein said.

Florida won the national title last season and will be looking to two-peat for the first time since 2006 and 2007. Condon pointed to the possibility of achieving a second consecutive championship as part of the reason for his return to the Gators.

"It's a hard thing to do, winning back-to-back," Condon said, according to ESPN. "We're not taking it lightly. ... Part of the reason we were so good last season was we got used to playing with each other for two years. We need to continue that. When guys have your back, that's what makes a great team."

Rothstein also highlighted runner-up Houston and Purdue as other possible top contenders. Houston is coming off a third consecutive season as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will look to secure the first national title in program history.

Purdue was a No. 4 seed in March Madness and fell to the Cougars in the Sweet 16. The Boilermakers will aim to make an appearance in next season's Final Four in Indianapolis, just over an hour from Purdue's campus.

