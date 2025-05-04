Analyst picks Kim Mulkey's LSU, Cori Close's UCLA among others as potential candidates to challenge Geno Auriemma's UConn

UConn's quest for women's basketball title No. 13 wouldn't be easy this coming season, with at least four teams making a beeline to challenge Geno Auriemma's team for the national title, a college basketball analyst has said.

Ad

Big East beat reporter and college hoops analyst Tee Baker lined up LSU and UCLA as the teams that would give UConn a run for their money in the 2025-26 women's basketball season.

Baker first mentioned LSU for being consistently in the Elite Eight since their championship run in 2023. The Lady Tigers boosted their lineup with the additions of South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley and Notre Dame forward Kate Koval, as well as four highly-rated high school recruits.

Ad

Trending

"They (LSU) didn't get that big in Sarah Williams, but they just always find a way to reload," Baker said during the Big East Energy podcast with host Mark Zanetto on Friday. (Timestamp 19:38) "And you know, Kim Mulkey is a great coach. She gets the best out of her players."

Ad

The analyst also picked UCLA due to its twin tower combination of sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts and its excellent coaching staff, led by coach Cory Close. Baker pointed out that the Bruins remain a top contender in the Big Ten and the nation despite losing some key players in the transfer portal.

Aside from the Bets sisters, UCLA will have Kiki Rice, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Gabriela Jaquez, Timea Gardiner and Angela Dugalic back, along with transfer portal acquisition Gianna Kneepkens.

Ad

Tennessee, Notre Dame tabbed as other teams to challenge for UConn's 13th title bid in 2025-26 season

College basketball analyst Tee Baker also placed Tennessee in the mix of teams that will challenge UConn's quest for the 13th crown. Baker gave props to Volunteers coach Kim Caldwell for bringing in her intensity and energy on the sidelines. He also noted that the Huskies lost to the Volunteers last season.

Ad

"If I'm a young person, and I'm looking at colleges, like I'm calling Kim Caldwell and saying, 'Hey, I would love to play for your program,' right? Like that is a program that I think is really on the rise," he said. (Timestamp 20:21).

Lastly, Baker mentioned ACC team Notre Dame as another team that can give UConn a run for its money despite losing key stars Olivia Miles and Kate Koval. The Niele Ivey-coached team will still have leading scorer Hannah Hidalgo leading the team and they brought in guard Vanessa de Jesus and forwards Gisela Sanchez and Malaya Cowles from the transfer portal.

Ad

"Notre Dame, always, always a team that finds a way to make their self themselves elite, some transitions there, but they still have Hannah Hidalgo. They still, they pulled from the portal. So I'm just very excited for the future of this sport," Baker said. (Timestamp 20:57).

The analyst respects the Fighting Irish's coaching staff for finding ways to keep the team elite despite the transfers and graduations of their key players through the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here