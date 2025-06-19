Analyst reveals how UNC transfer Ven-Allen Lubin can be an impactful player with rivals NC State

North Carolina transfer Ven-Allen Lubin did not have the season he wanted at Chapel Hill, averaging just 19.5 minutes per game, down from the 28.2 he averaged as a sophomore at Vanderbilt. Lubin was still fairly productive, averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 68.4%.

However, with only 20 starts in 37 games, it was clear that the forward wanted a larger role. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal and, after a month of consideration, committed to NC State, one of UNC's biggest rivals.

On Wednesday, 247 Sports analyst Brian Geisinger joined The Adam Gold Show to talk about NC State's potential and what Ven-Allen Lubin brings to the table. Gold believes Lubin is only a rotation player on a team that wants to compete at the top, but Geisinger believes that the 6-foot-8 star possesses the ability to make a huge impact.

"I think he also played great down the stretch of the season for UNC," Geisinger said (TS-4:16). "I think all of that stuff is bankable. If there is a case for him to maybe have like another gear offensively, it's that his sophomore year at Vanderbilt two seasons ago he showed a little bit of stretch, right? I think he made 13 threes that season. So nothing crazy.

"He was 13 of 39 from deep in the 2023-24 season. If he actually could up the volume on that instead of taking one a game, he was taking two to two and a half, three threes a game and hitting them at a mid-30s clip, then all of a sudden, he actually becomes a really impactful player."

Will Wade says North Carolina mishandled Ven-Allen Lubin's minutes and potential role

NC State coach Will Wade believes the Tar Heels may have made a mistake in Ven-Allen Lubin's usage last season. In a video posted on X by Fox Sports Radio's Aaron Torres earlier this week, Wade did not hold back on calling out North Carolina for how they handled Lubin.

"The other school was too dumb to play him," Wade said. "When (Lubin) plays 28-plus minutes, he averages 15 (points) and eight (rebounds). I don't know why the hell they didn't play him, but we're gonna play him. So he's gonna average 15 and eight. We're very excited about Ven."

At Vanderbilt, Lubin was a reliable scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg. Will Wade, who was hired this offseason at NC State, is confident he can get Lubin back to that level.

