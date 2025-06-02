UNC legend sums up Ven-Allen Lubin's transfer portal move to in-state rivals NC State with 1-word reaction

Theo Pinson isn't a fan of Ven-Allen Lubin's move to NC State. The UNC legend shared his thoughts about the former Tar Heel's transfer to North Carolina's in-state rivals through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.
On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton broke the news of Lubin's move to the Wolfpack. One X user replied to Tipton's post, tagging Pinson's account and asking him his take on Lubin's switch. Pinson was direct to the point with his reply, dropping a one-word reaction to Lubin's exit.
"Corny," Pinson wrote.
It isn't a surprise to see Theo Pinson react this way as he bleeds Carolina blue. He spent his entire college basketball career with the Tar Heels, playing for North Carolina from 2014 to 2018. Pinson will always be a legend to North Carolina fans as he was part of the team that won the national championship in 2017.
Pinson helped North Carolina defeat Gonzaga 71-65 in the NCAA title game, amassing six points, nine boards, two dimes, one block and one steal in 30 minutes of action. Ven-Allen Lubin won't be able to replicate that feat as he will now play for the NC State Wolfpack next season.
Lubin has been a regular customer of the transfer portal. NC State will be his fourth different school in college, having played for Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and North Carolina before.
Ven-Allen Lubin joins loaded NC State roster as Will Wade continues to work his offseason magic.
Will Wade has made NC State a premier destination for players in the transfer market ever since he joined the Wolfpack from McNeese State. Before landing Ven-Allen Lubin on Sunday, the NC State coach had secured the commitments of Terrance Arceneaux, Alyn Breed, Tre Holloman, Jerry Deng, Colt Langdon, Quadir Copeland and Darrion Williams.
Lubin's arrival will help bolster NC State's frontcourt for next season. He played a career-high 37 games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in his junior year with UNC. He finished last season as the Tar Heels' leading rebounder and shot blocker.
Lubin helped North Carolina secure a spot in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, scoring 12 points and collecting four boards in the Tar Heels' 95-68 win over San Diego State in their First Four encounter. Their March Madness campaign quickly ended, though, losing 71-64 to Ole Miss in the opening round. Lubin scored 14 points in his last appearance for UNC.
