Analyst Seth Greenberg content with lack of Cinderella teams as four No. 1 seeds make Final Four

College basketball analyst Seth Greenberg is happy this year's Final Four is stacked with No. 1 seeds. The ESPN host explained why he isn't concerned with the lack of Cinderella teams at this stage of the 2025 NCAA Tournament during Tuesday's episode of "The Next Round" podcast.

Host Lance Taylor asked Greenberg if there would be a surprise team among the Final Four participants to win the national championship. Greenberg argued that there are no sleepers in this year's Final Four, with Duke, Auburn, Houston and Florida each having a legitimate chance of capturing the NCAA title.

“To me, there is no sleeper in this Final Four," Greenberg said (Timestamp 1:01). "To me, it’s good on good, man. This is what you want. We can talk about Cinderella all we want, I want to see good on good."

"I want to see the best teams going at it. Different styles of basketball, there's no doubt about it. Great storylines."

For just the second time in March Madness history, all four No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four stage of the NCAA Men's Tournament. The last time this happened was in 2008, when top-seeded teams Kansas, North Carolina, Memphis and UCLA advanced to the national semifinals.

How Duke, Auburn, Florida and Houston reached the 2025 NCAA Final Four

The Duke Blue Devils grabbed the No. 1 seed in the East regional bracket of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the ACC Tournament with a 31-3 record. The Blue Devils defeated Mount St. Mary's, Baylor, Arizona and Alabama by an average of 23.5 points in their first four March Madness games to reach the national semis for the 18th time in program history.

Cooper Flagg of the Duke Blue Devils speaks to the media following their victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament at Prudential Center on March 29, 2025. Photo: Getty

The Auburn Tigers grabbed the No. 1 seed in the South regional bracket of this year's March Madness after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 28-5 record. The Tigers defeated Alabama State, Creighton, Michigan and Michigan State in their first four NCAA Tournament games to advance to the national semifinals for just the second time in program history.

The Florida Gators claimed the No. 1 seed in the West regional bracket of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 30-4 record. The Gators defeated Norfolk State, UConn, Maryland and Texas Tech to reach the national semis for the sixth time in program history.

The Houston Cougars nabbed the No. 1 seed in the Midwest regional bracket of this year's March Madness after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament with a 30-4 slate. The Cougars defeated SIU Edwardsville, Gonzaga, Purdue and Tennessee to seal their place in the Final Four for the seventh time in program history.

