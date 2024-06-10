The Dan Hurley-to-Lakers news cycle burned bright and fast. Six days after it was reported that the UConn coach was the top target for the storied franchise's top job, the story came to a conclusion when the two-time national championship-winning coach turned down the offer.

On X, CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn trashed the Lakers' six-year, $70 million contract offer extended to the UConn Huskies coach, saying it was a lowball offer not worth the time of a coach like Hurley.

"Six years, $70 million? This is your “we’re all in, he’s our guy!” offer? That’s not even Monty Williams money, let alone the Spo/Lue/Kerr/Pop range it probably would’ve taken. You don’t go after a coach like Hurley offering to make him the sixth-highest-paid coach in the NBA," Quinn tweeted.

Why Dan Hurley was bound to stay in college basketball

Dan Hurley turning down the Lakers might not come as a shock to adherents of college basketball. He has the opportunity to win an unprecedented three-peat of national championships. The only man to ever do it was UCLA Bruins legendary coach John Wooden.

After winning the national championship in April, Hurley dismissed any potential approach by the blue blood program, the Kentucky Wildcats, for their vacant coaching position and stayed loyal to the Huskies.

During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" a few weeks ago, Dan Hurley answered a question put forward by the host about the only reasons he would leave UConn.

"Maybe just burnout. At this point for me, maybe just pushing too hard and probably just breaking down at some point because you just can't keep up the intensity and the energy and the output. And then maybe down the road if I can grow up a little bit, mature with the emotions, maybe the NBA down, down the road," Dan Hurley said.

Hurley said any future move from college basketball would not come anytime soon but way into the future.

"Well, I think college has become like the G-League in a way. Obviously, that's tongue-in-cheek but the college game has changed. You win a national championship and obviously, we're gonna do things, we had the parade, we do these things, and you're right into free agency frenzy. I am more worried about burnout than going to the NBA," Hurley said.

Dan Hurley was already one of the most revered figures in UConn's history, but with the move to turn down a franchise like the Lakers, he has made himself the de facto face of men's college basketball.

