Andy Kennedy's "Epstein Files" comments about Yaxel Lendeborg resurface as UAB star enters transfer portal

University of Alabama at Birmingham forward Yaxel Lendeborg has entered the transfer portal and declared for the 2025 NBA draft. The forward is coming off his best season, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals while making 52.2% of his shots.

With that, a clip of UAB coach Andy Kennedy from February 2024 has resurfaced, expressing that multiple big names around the college basketball space have approached Lendeborg. He did not disclose the nature of these texts but joked that it could be an "Epstein Files" level backchannel recruitment pool.

"He had a big line on his DMs. I'll show them to you one day," he said on the "Next Round." "That'd be like the Epstein Files. That'd make a couple people uneasy. … Let's get back to the point.

"The kid is tremendous. He's a better person than he is a player. He has a chance to be one of the all-time greatest in the history of the program."

Yaxel Lendeborg averaged 13.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 2023-24. He led UAB to the conference title and was named the AAC Tournament MVP. The forward was also recognized as the league's Defensive Player of the Year, making him a notable target for high-profile programs.

Mock drafts have already picked up on Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg is not anticipated to be one of the top players in the 2025 NBA draft. However, the forward has already garnered attention from multiple mock drafts by notable outlets.

ESPN's edition sees Lendeborg being picked No. 53 by the Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston). Sports Illustrated sees him as a No. 58 talent, going to the Rockets via the OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report sends him to the Detroit Pistons (via Raptors) early, as a No. 35 pick.

Yaxel Lendeborg is now anticipated to participate in the NBA combine in May. In case his big league journey does not begin as per his expectations, he still has an option to return to college. The forward can lace up for a Power Four program next season, which could significantly boost his draft stock next year.

