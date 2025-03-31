Aneesah Morrow stats today: How did the LSU star fare vs UCLA in March Madness Elite Eight? (Mar. 30)

Aneesah Morrow and the third-seeded LSU Tigers are going home. They kissed their NCAA title hopes goodbye on Sunday, losing 72-65 to the top-seeded UCLA Bruins in their Elite Eight clash at Spokane Arena. It was a gut-wrenching defeat for Morrow, who just played her final college basketball game.

Morrow finished her LSU career with a 15-point performance against UCLA. She shot 7-for-19 from the field, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc. She failed to record a double-double in her last college game, collecting just seven rebounds in the loss to the Bruins. She also had one assist and one steal before fouling out in the Elite Eight.

Morrow was a workhorse for coach Kim Mulkey, playing a game-high 38 minutes. The senior forward managed that despite suffering a busted nose in the third quarter when she collided with her LSU teammate Sa'Myah Smith. She headed straight to the locker room after the injury, holding her bloodied nose.

With the Tigers' tournament lives hanging in the balance, Aneesah Morrow gutted it out and returned to the floor immediately in the fourth quarter. LSU sliced the deficit to three points late in the final period but was unable to pull off the win in the end.

Here are Aneesah Morrow's stats from the game against the UCLA Bruins:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Aneesah Morrow 38 15 7 1 7-19 1-2 0-1 4-3 1 0 5 4

Aneesah Morrow gets offensive help from Flau'jae Johnson in Elite Eight loss to UCLA

Two other LSU players scored in double figures apart from Aneesah Morrow, including Flau'jae Johnson, who dropped a season-high 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting against UCLA. She shot 3-for-6 from the 3-point area and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Flau'Jae Johnson (#4) of the LSU Tigers reacts in front of head coach Kim Mulkey during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena on March 30, 2025. Photo: Getty

Johnson helped the Tigers remain within striking distance of the Bruins in the second half. She scored 24 points during that period, including a layup with 3:24 left in the fourth quarter that cut UCLA's lead to 56-53. The Bruins kept their composure, though, outscoring the Tigers 16-12 the rest of the way to secure their first-ever Final Four berth.

Mikaylah Williams was the Tigers' third-leading scorer with 10 points. She shot 4-of-13 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. She also recorded seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Williams was careless with the basketball, though, committing a game-high five turnovers.

