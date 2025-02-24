Aneesah Morrow stats tonight: How did the LSU star fare vs Kentucky? (Feb. 23)

Aneesah Morrow made a triumphant return from a foot injury, helping the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers record a 65-58 win over the 14th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. Morrow was one of three players to score in double figures for the Tigers, who improved their overall record to 27-2.

Ad

Morrow scored 12 points in her first game back since suffering a contusion in her left foot during LSU's loss to the Texas Longhorns on Feb. 16. She had to work hard for her points, though, shooting 6-of-20 from the floor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Aneesah Morrow grabbed 10 rebounds to record her 25th double-double of the season. She entered the contest averaging 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds per game. Morrow also had two steals and one assist in 35 minutes of action.

Here are Aneesah Morrow's stats from the game against the Kentucky Wildcats:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Aneesah Morrow 35 12 10 1 6-20 0-0 0-0 5-5 2 0 4 1

Ad

Aneesah Morrow gets offensive help from Mikaylah Williams in a win over Kentucky

It wasn't just Aneesah Morrow who thrived against Kentucky's defense. Mikaylah Williams powered LSU's offense, scoring a game-high 24 points. She shot 10-for-21 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. Williams was efficient with her outside shooting, knocking down two of her three 3-point attempts. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in 34 minutes.

Ad

LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (#12) dribbles past Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) during their game on February 16, 2025, at the Moody Center. Photo: Getty

Flau'jae Johnson added 13 points for the Tigers, who bolstered their SEC record to 12-2. She shot 4-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. She also collected a season-high 13 rebounds. It was the fifth time this season that Johnson has recorded a double-double in a game. She previously achieved that feat in the games against Arkansas, UIC, Tulane and Charleston Southern.

Ad

The Tigers got off to a poor start in the first half as they trailed the Wildcats 38-26 entering the break. LSU regrouped after the halftime break, outscoring Kentucky 23-6 in the third quarter to grab a 49-44 advantage entering the final period.

The Wildcats battled back in the fourth quarter, taking a 56-55 lead with 3:17 remaining. The Tigers held their nerve in the closing stages, unleashing a 10-2 run to erase a double-digit second-half deficit for just the second time this season.

Georgia Amoore led Kentucky, scoring 16 points in a losing effort. Clara Silva added 12 points for the Wildcats, who dropped to 21-5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here