  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Aneesah Morrow stats tonight: How did the LSU star fare vs Kentucky? (Feb. 23)

Aneesah Morrow stats tonight: How did the LSU star fare vs Kentucky? (Feb. 23)

By Joel Reyes
Modified Feb 24, 2025 06:49 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty
Aneesah Morrow (#24) of the LSU Tigers in action against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena on January 24, 2025. Photo: Getty

Aneesah Morrow made a triumphant return from a foot injury, helping the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers record a 65-58 win over the 14th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. Morrow was one of three players to score in double figures for the Tigers, who improved their overall record to 27-2.

Ad

Morrow scored 12 points in her first game back since suffering a contusion in her left foot during LSU's loss to the Texas Longhorns on Feb. 16. She had to work hard for her points, though, shooting 6-of-20 from the floor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aneesah Morrow grabbed 10 rebounds to record her 25th double-double of the season. She entered the contest averaging 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds per game. Morrow also had two steals and one assist in 35 minutes of action.

Here are Aneesah Morrow's stats from the game against the Kentucky Wildcats:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Aneesah Morrow35121016-200-00-05-52041
Ad

Aneesah Morrow gets offensive help from Mikaylah Williams in a win over Kentucky

It wasn't just Aneesah Morrow who thrived against Kentucky's defense. Mikaylah Williams powered LSU's offense, scoring a game-high 24 points. She shot 10-for-21 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. Williams was efficient with her outside shooting, knocking down two of her three 3-point attempts. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in 34 minutes.

Ad
LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (#12) dribbles past Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) during their game on February 16, 2025, at the Moody Center. Photo: Getty
LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (#12) dribbles past Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) during their game on February 16, 2025, at the Moody Center. Photo: Getty

Flau'jae Johnson added 13 points for the Tigers, who bolstered their SEC record to 12-2. She shot 4-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. She also collected a season-high 13 rebounds. It was the fifth time this season that Johnson has recorded a double-double in a game. She previously achieved that feat in the games against Arkansas, UIC, Tulane and Charleston Southern.

Ad

The Tigers got off to a poor start in the first half as they trailed the Wildcats 38-26 entering the break. LSU regrouped after the halftime break, outscoring Kentucky 23-6 in the third quarter to grab a 49-44 advantage entering the final period.

The Wildcats battled back in the fourth quarter, taking a 56-55 lead with 3:17 remaining. The Tigers held their nerve in the closing stages, unleashing a 10-2 run to erase a double-digit second-half deficit for just the second time this season.

Georgia Amoore led Kentucky, scoring 16 points in a losing effort. Clara Silva added 12 points for the Wildcats, who dropped to 21-5.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी