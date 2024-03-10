Angel Reese is one of the best players in NCAA women's basketball at the moment. She led the LSU Lady Tigers to the national title last year and is on course for a repeat this season. But she doesn't want it to be all about herself and asks for one of her teammates to give her props too.

After the Lady Tigers thrashed the Ole Miss Rebels 75-67 in the SEC tournament semifinals, Reese delivered a powerful speech about the importance of star guard Aneesah Morrow. Saying that she couldn't do her job without Morrow, Reese went on to call her the player of the year, along with herself.

“Me and Aneesah work hard everyday. I can't do my job without Aneesah. So understand it like, everybody always gives me the praise but you gotta give Aneesah the praise for the things that she does too. She does a lot of great things that I don't do," Reese said.

"So I don't always get all the praise, like give Aneesah her props like give her her flowers. She is one of the top most guards, posts whatever you want to call it,” Reese said in a press conference after the game.

"I don't get the player of the year without Aneesah. I don't get my rebounds without Aneesah, I don't score without Aneesah. So, coaches y'all can give me my props, we are both players of the year at this point. Period,” the Tigers star continued.

Reese recorded a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Morrow also recorded a double-double against the Rebels, tallying 12 points and 12 rebounds. In addition, she assisted four times during the game.

Fans back Angel Reese for her assessment of Aneesah Morrow

The college basketball world agrees with Angel Reese on her assessment of Aneesah Morrow. Fans praised the LSU star for backing her teammate despite being the face of the program. Some critics also gave her props for being a great teammate.

Here are a few reactions:

The No. 2-ranked Tigers will now face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Championship game on Sunday, a week before March Madness begins.

Will LSU be able to get direct entry into one of the biggest events in college sports?

