Angel Reese's BF Cam'Ron Fletcher gushes over $80 million worth Jaylen Brown's electrifying dunk as tribute to Terrence Clarke 

The final round of the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest between Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Osceola Magics' Mac McClung divided opinions among basketball fans, with some applauding the creativity while others criticized the quality of the contest.

LSU forward Angel Reese's boyfriend, Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, applauded the $80 million worth (per Forbes) Brown's effort in the Slam Dunk Finals on his Instagram stories.

Why did Jaylen Brown pay tribute to Terrence Clarke?

Jaylen Brown was one of the main attractions during the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest, especially after advancing to the final round against Mac McClung.

Brown rocked a No. 5 Brewster Academy jersey in honor of former Kentucky Wildcats prospect Terrence Clarke, who died in a car accident a few months before the 2021 NBA draft, where he was expected to be a first-round pick.

The Wildcats prospect crossed paths with Brown in Boston and they became friends.

During an interview with The Athletic in 2021, Brown talked about his close relationship with Clarke.

“Terrence and me, we had a unique relationship,” Brown said. “Terrence was the little brother I never had. Always at my house, going through my closet, playing video games. I’m like, ‘Don’t you got school? What are you doing?’ He was just always hanging out.”

Jaylen Brown then led a campaign to have Clarke's name called out during the 2021 NBA draft.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver honored him by calling his name between No. 14 and No. 15 during the 2021 NBA draft.

“We continue to speak lively on his name. Terrence is still alive and he’s going to continue to live forever,” Brown said. "... As long as me, Jayson [Tatum], [Marcus] Smart, Aaron [Nesmith] (are) here, Terrence is one of us,” Brown said. “A piece of him is with us.”

Brown performed a terrific 360 windmill during the slam dunk contest before displaying Clarke's No. 5 and he paid tribute to the departed prospect while speaking to the media afterward.

“Terrence was like my little bro. Definitely a Boston connection. I wanted to have a purpose in everything that I was doing. I wanted everything to have a message behind it, and I think that's what I did tonight,” Brown said.

