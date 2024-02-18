Angel Reese's BF Cam'Ron Fletcher has hilarious reaction to $12 million worth Kai Cenat's bold predictions prior to All-Star celebrity game 

Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, boyfriend of LSU Tiger's Angel Reese was one of the spectators keenly watching the recent NBA All-Star celebrity game pitting Team Shannon versus Team Stephen A.

Cenat, who has a net worth of $12 million, appeared for Team Shannon coached by analyst Shannon Sharpe against Team Stephen A coached by Stephen A. Smith. made a bold claim before the game.

“We’re going for 30 points tonight. If Ice Spice is at courtside, we'll up that to 45 points, 10 assists, and 17 rebounds,” Cenat said.

The Florida State guard reacted to the claims by Cenat, who finished the contest with 8 points, with laughing emojis on his Instagram stories.

Cam'Ron Fletcher instagram story

WNBA Legends differing opinions on Angel Reese

Four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes found herself in hot soup with comments she made about Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's WNBA futures during an appearance on "Gil's Arena Podcast" recently.

"I think Angel will eventually be a good pro," Swoopes said. "I don't think Angel Reese will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will. And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game. It's good. There's talent—like these women can play. And because there are very few roster spots. It's a real job.

"So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not."

During an episode of "All The Smoke" podcast, WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA champion A'Ja Wilson had a very different take on how Reese's talents would translate into the professional league.

I think it's going to transfer pretty fair out because I feel like she has a niche to her," Wilson said.

"I've seen her rebound so much that I feel like that's going to be her key when she gets to the league. Now, if she keeps that up, I feel like that's going to be huge, but I think that's what's going to be the separating factor for her.

"Obviously, she has got a couple of years to grow just to let it translate over and it's gonna be tough and hard because our league is so tough.

"I can't express that to so many people. We have some dogs at every position, and it's hard coming in being a four and a five; it really is. I think when I see her play, I'm like, 'All right, she got a little something to her and can then translate that over to the pros.'"

When Angel Reese finally makes the transition from college basketball to the WNBA, all eyes will be on her to see which legend was right about her future.