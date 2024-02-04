Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery calls 'cap' on Sheryl Swoopes' opinion about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's WNBA careers

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is on the verge of breaking two long-standing college basketball records, with the points scored margins shrinking before her furious onslaught every night.

Appearing on "Gil's Arena Podcast," Sheryl Swoopes, a four-time WNBA champion, spoke about women's college basketball's standout performers, Iowa's record-chasing Caitlin Clark and LSU star forward Angel Reese.

She spoke about their possible adaptation to the WNBA, which they're both expected to declare for this year, with fans excited about the two joining the professional league.

"I think Angel will eventually be a good pro," Swoopes said. "I don't think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will. And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game. It's good. There's talent—like these women can play. And because there are very few roster spots. It's a real job.

"So people look at new players, whether that's out of college, players who have been overseas, and they look at that and say, 'Oh, you're trying to come take my job.' Nah, it's not going to be that easy.

"So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not."

Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, always willing to back up his superstar girlfriend, commented with multiple cap emojis under an Instagram post with Swoopes interview.

Image via Instagram

Record holder Kelsey Plum advises Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Plum is the current record holder for most points scored in women's college basketball (3,527 points), and she spoke to ESPN about holding the record and Caitlin Clark breaking it.

"I'm actually very grateful to pass that baton. I'm very happy for her," Plum said."If anything, make sure that we show her love outside of her performance. She'll break it. I'm excited for her.

"I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that [Clark] is not just a basketball player but a young woman that has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace, but there's a lot to handle there."

Last year, Plum had a surprising take on Clark possibly breaking the record and gave her some advice as the record holder.

"It was tough for me because I felt like I lost a little bit of my identity and it ultimately led to a tough transition into the [WNBA] because the expectations were so high," Plum said.

"I'd try to send her as much compassion and love as I can, and I hope the people around her are checking in with her … because it's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball."

The only person who knows the pressures of holding the record is Plum, and when Caitlin Clark inevitably breaks it, no one will understand the pressure that she's under better.