Angel Reese's boyfriend Camron Fletcher took to social media to flaunt his NIL money in a now-deleted cryptic tweet. Fletcher, who plays basketball for the Florida State Seminoles, suffered a season-ending injury back in December during their game against North Carolina. He underwent surgery to address the injury in January and has been rehabilitating ever since.

Reese, on the other hand, has been having another great season after winning the National Championship last campaign with the LSU Tigers. Reese, who is also known as the 'Bayou Barbie,' has a NIL valuation of $1.7 million (according to ON3). On the other hand, her boyfriend had a NIL value of $192,000 last season, becoming one of Florida State's highest NIL-valued players.

However, with Fletcher being sidelined with his injury, things have been different for the Florida State guard this campaign. Despite this, Camron Fletcher decided to remind his value to his fans through a cryptic post flaunting his NIL money.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, Fletcher contradicted the 'money doesn't buy happiness' quote by stating that he was crying on top of $50,0000.

Credits: Camron Fletcher's Instagram

"Money don't buy happiness. i just drop some tears on 50K", Fletcher wrote.

Back in 2022, Angel Reese's boyfriend signed two NIL deals with Urban Outfitters and Rising Spear. Before his injury, he had recorded 6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game for the Florida State Seminoles. He initially began his collegiate journey with Kentucky in 2020 after which he transferred to Florida State ahead of the 2021 season.

When Fletcher had surgery in January, Angel Reese showed support for her boyfriend on social media. Reese had shared a story on Instagram where she was seen praying for successful surgery and hoping for her boyfriend's speedy recovery.

"God, please protect Camron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies! God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You've been through so much and this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I've got your back. LET'S DO THIS!!", Angel Reese wrote while taggin Camron Fletcher.

Angel Reese's boyfriend reacts to Kai Cenat's bold prediction for the NBA-All Star Celebrity Game

Last month during the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, Camron Fletcher burst out in laughter over a bold statement made by streamer Kai Cenat. Cenat was a part of team Shannon who went against team Stephen A.

"we going 30 points tonight. If Ice Spice is at courtside, we'll up that to 45 points, 10 assists and 17 rebounds," Cenat said.

Fletcher shared the story on Instagram with a couple of laughing emojis.

Credits: Camron Fletcher's Instagram

In the end, Team Shannon emerged victorious with a 100-91 scoreline against Team Stephen A.